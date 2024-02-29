49ers Predicted to Add 340-Pound Champion as ‘Dream’ Target in 2024

It’s not often that when the dream state comes, one finds oneself dreaming of 6-foot-7, 340-pounders. But when it comes to the San Francisco 49ers draft, and you’re GM John Lynch with several holes on the offensive line, that kind of dream sounds about right. According to Bleacher Report, Lynch should be dreaming of a guy who is exactly that size: massive Georgia tackle Amarius Mims.

Mims has been part of two national champions with the Bulldogs, but he has played a limited role, appearing in just 30 games and playing 803 snaps in the last three years because of injuries. He played only seven games this past season because he injured his ankle and is coming back from surgery.

Sources: #Georgia OT Amarius Mims, who underwent tightrope surgery on his ankle in September and re-aggravated the injury in the SEC Championship Game, is now fully healthy and plans to participate in all on-field testing and drills at the Combine. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 26, 2024

Amarius Mims Answers Short- and Long-Term Questions

Here’s how Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler sees Mims as a fit with the 49ers, in an article titled, “Identifying Every NFL Team’s Dream Draft Target in 2024”:

“The departure of Mike McGlinchey (Denver) went overlooked last offseason due to the overall success on offense, but the need at right tackle is overwhelmingly evident for San Francisco.

“Enter the former Georgia Bulldog in Amarius Mims to align right away on the arm side of quarterback Brock Purdy. … Mims has all the potential in the world to become one of the best tackles in the class down the line, and he has the skill set to slide over to left tackle whenever Trent Williams decides to hang ’em up for good.”

That would, indeed, be a double-bonus for the 49ers, as Williams turns 36 in July and has two more years left on his contract. Getting a young player—Mims is only 21—who can play right away and learn from Williams is certainly a dream scenario for the 49ers.

49ers Draft Could Address Other Areas

For a 49ers team that is so well-stocked at so many key positions, the offensive line remains a weak point. But whether the team needs to focus on tackle in the first round is up for debate. This draft is loaded with tackle prospects—10 of the Top 40 players on Pro Football Focus’s draft board are offensive tackles.

The 49ers could probably use help at guard just as much as right tackle, where Colton McKivitz was not that bad and improved as the year went on.

McKivitz had an overall grade from Pro Football Focus of 65.2, which was 47th out of 81 tackles in the NFL. He had nine games in the first 13 in which his grade was below 65, but in the 49ers final eight games, including the postseason, he had three.

This draft is not so deep on guards, but the 49ers could also look for a young pass rusher with the No. 31 pick, should a player like Chop Robinson or Jared Verse fall to them.

Still, Mims is an exceptional athlete for a guy his size, and would be higher on most boards if not for the injury concerns. Maybe not a dreamy player, but he is a high-upside risk probably worth taking for San Francisco.