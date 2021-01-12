Eagles Request to Interview 49ers Robert Saleh: Report

As we all expected, Eagles coach Doug Pederson has been can and next will probably be quarterback Carson Wentz out the door.

Philly owner Jeffrey Lurie explained his decision to move on from Pederson during a video conference on Monday.

“My first allegiance is, what will be best for the Philadelphia Eagles and our fans for the next three, four, five years. It’s not based on does someone deserve to hold their job or deserve to get fired; that’s a different bar,” Lurie said. “It’s not about, ‘Did Doug deserve to be let go?’ No, he did not deserve to be let go. That’s not where I’m coming from, and that’s not the bar in the evaluation process.”

The Eagles haven’t been able to relive the playoff magic they had in 2017 which led them to a Super Bowl ring. They’ve finished this season with a very disappointing 4-11-1 finish, which probably made it easier to let Pederson go.

It didn’t take long for Philly to look at potential candidates and request interviews, including one with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Eagles have requested permission to interview 49ers’ DC Robert Saleh for their HC job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2021

Interviewing with the Eagles would mark Saleh’s interview since the season ended. He has also reportedly met with the Falcons, Lions, Jaguars, and Chargers. He’s also a finalist to replace New York Jets’ Adam Gase and will get a second interview with them.

Robert Saleh Coached An Injured-Plagues Defense This Season

The Niners may not have made it to another Super Bowl this season, let alone the playoffs, but even with an injury-plagued roster and COVID-19 issues, the defense unit still managed to rank fifth in total defense (316.1 yards allowed per game) to end the season. In three seasons under Saleh, the 49ers have finished 24th, 13th, and second overall.

Saleh has also learned to work around significant injuries to DE Nick Bosa (out for the season after Week 2 with ACL tear) and cornerback Richard Sherman (missed 10 weeks after Week 1 with calf strain).

Though, Sherman is all for Saleh getting a head coaching job elsewhere and recently praised his coaching and leadership abilities.

“I expect him to be a head coach next year, because of what he’s able to do,” Sherman said in a Week 12 postgame press conference. “He’s able to rally men. He’s a leader of men, and that goes a long way.”

Saleh Can’t Take 49ers Coaches With Him

Wherever he ends up, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that Saleh can’t take the staff with him, well, at least all of them.

“I keep telling him he’s not allowed to take anyone,” Shanahan said jokingly, via NBC Sports. “Sometimes I can ease up a little bit on that, but I usually set the bar very low and we’ll see what happens after.”

NFL head coaches used to be allowed to block their coordinators from even leaving, but the league lifted that rule last offseason, which means Saleh is free to go and anyone can go with him. Shanahan is aware of the league’s changes and knows he may have some additional holes to fill this offseason.

“Once you talk about it, there’s not much to keep talking about,” Shanahan elaborated. “You never know until you see what opportunity he gets and see what his choices are.”

