49ers $9 Million Free Agent Linked as Possibility for Super Bowl Team

One of the Super Bowl representatives in Glendale, Arizona could be facing changes in the secondary after the big game — and are already linked to one 2023 free agent on the San Francisco 49ers.

The Philadelphia Eagles may have eliminated the Niners from the postseason in the NFC title game, but as Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus writes, Philly “should pursue” this member of the 49ers’ upcoming free agent class: Emmanuel Moseley, who’s in the final stage of his $9 million contract.

The reason? The Eagles may not be able to lure back one of their cornerbacks who tied for second on the franchise in interceptions.

“If the Eagles don’t bring cornerback James Bradberry back in 2023, they could go younger at the position here with Darius Slay also entering his age-32 season in 2023, the last year of his current contract. Philadelphia’s defense could look very different next season with a ton of key contributors set to hit free agency,” Spielberger explained.

That’s when he brought up the unrestricted free agent Moseley’s name.

“Moseley had a strong start to the 2022 season, picking up where he left off down the stretch in 2021, before going down with a season-ending injury late in Week 5. Since Week 9 of 2021, Moseley’s 76.0 coverage grade ranks tied for 20th among cornerbacks with at least 200 snaps, and his 16.7% forced incompletion rate is tied for 18th while his 1.4% rate of explosive receptions allowed on targets into his coverage ranks ninth,” Speilberger wrote.

Can the 49ers Still Bring Back ‘E-Man?’

Getting Moseley won’t be an easy task for Philly or any team of that matter who aim to make a run at the veteran cornerback.

For starters, general manager John Lynch already announced this plan for Moseley on the day the 49ers cleared out their locker rooms for the last time in the 2022 season.

“He’s a guy we’d have interest in bringing back because of the way he plays, but also what he stands for. He’s one of us and we’d sure like to have him back,” Lynch told reporters on February 1.

Even Kyle Shanahan let it be known he’d love to have Moseley back for 2023 before the season ended — which was following Moseley’s devastating ACL tear from the Carolina Panthers win on October 9.

“It’s a real sad, unfortunate thing that happened to him,” Shanahan said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He was playing his a** off, too. He will be very missed this year. And I really, really hope to have him back next year.”

49ers Would Need to Address CB Room Regardless

Moseley, 26, may not command high attention in the upcoming free agency cycle. Along with Bradberry and him, other CBs who are entering free agency include perennial Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson, three-time Pro Bowler and 2018 season NFC champ Marcus Peters and 2020 Super Bowl winner Jamel Dean. FanDuel has Bradberry as the top free agent corner available while Moseley lands at No. 7.

But it’s not so much where he ranks in free agency that could persuade teams to shy away. Unfortunately, Moseley hasn’t played a full season the last two seasons — which includes missing late action in 2021 due to a high ankle sprain.

What could convince the 49ers to go a different direction from Moseley is the sudden emergence of Deommodore Lenoir, who established himself as both the No. 2 CB and the top interception king during the playoffs for S.F. The team also still has Ambry Thomas from Lenoir’s 2021 draft class expected to be healthier. But again, depth is a priority here.

Jason Verrett is another unrestricted free agent and, after back-to-back ACL tears, may not return. While Samuel Womack is another CB option, the potential departure of Jimmie Ward could convince the Niners to plant Womack at his nickelback/slot CB role. Luring back Moseley, and preventing him from joining the NFC champs, would mean less money but needed depth returning.