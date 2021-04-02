49ers’ Faithful React to George Kittle’s Hilarious April Fool’s Joke

On April 1st, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle announced his new chapter with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kittle had himself a blast after he photoshopped a picture of himself wearing No. 85 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Above the photo, he captioned it: “Next chapter…thanks to the faithful for all the support!” It also included the Jaguars’ hashtag “DUUUVAL.”

Next chapter… thanks to the faithful for all the support! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/AlkXlRe3J9 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 1, 2021

The Jaguars also joined the fun, quote tweeting, “source?”

Who doesn’t love a good April Fools’ joke?

According to the ol’ Faifthul, they do not.

Niners Fans React to Kittle’s Joke

For a second, some fans were caught off guard, others thought it was funny, and some other, not so much.

Below is a sample of some of the fans’ reactions.

Hahahaha yeah bro that was funny. 🥱 pic.twitter.com/lAJ7KFVOMx — Edwin (@TheGunsNasty) April 1, 2021

Jaguars fans reading this tweet and realizing what day it is: pic.twitter.com/0SV2S9BZZm — DraftKings (@DraftKings) April 1, 2021

I mean, you kinda should come here. Your addition in Jax would automatically lift us to division champs and maybe even give us a chance at the AFC. TE is the ONLY gaping hole now. Everything else looking good-to-great — Crypto Crackhead (@cryptokarmic) April 1, 2021

Not even close to funny. My heart hurt for a second. — Jack Ginsburg (@jackginsburg13) April 1, 2021

I would actually cry if it was real — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) April 1, 2021

George I demand an apology, i just threw up my breakfast all over my 98 year old diabetic grandmother because of this post — Bay Area Booger (@PapaBooger) April 1, 2021

Lawrence and Kittle connection will be unstoppable man. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 1, 2021

Kittle Reacts to Guaranteed Money

Kittle made his name notable as one of the best tight ends during his second year in the NFL in 2018.

Just last offseason following his first-ever First-Team All-Pro selection, Kittle inked a big new deal to stay in the Bay area for the long term.

He ended up signing a five-year, $75 million deal just ahead of the 2020 preseason. The deal included $18 million on signing and has $40 million in total guarantees, Per Spotrac. His base salary takes a giant leap forward once 2022 rolls around. During that year, it will be worth over $11.4 million for each of the final four years of the deal.

April Fools’ Day was the day it became locked in, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter who tweeted the reminder out this morning.

49ers’ TE George Kittle’s $11.45 million base salary for the 2022 season becomes fully guaranteed today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 1, 2021

“Good morning to you too Schefty!!” the Niners’ superstar old tight end responded to Schefter’s tweet this morning––a very good reason to wake up on the right side of the bed today and act silly.