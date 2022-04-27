Former 1st Rounder Breaks Silence on Samuel/49ers Trade Talk

Here’s what we know for 2022: Deebo Samuel will be getting the ball from a first round talent via the 2021 NFL Draft.

But here’s what’s not guaranteed — it may not be Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers feeding the rock to Samuel amid the constant trade chatter.

With the NFL Draft one night away, the rumblings continue to swirl that the 2021 Pro Bowler wants out of the Bay Area. And Samuel could go from “Bang Bang Niners Gang” to “Gang Green,” as several reports indicate the New York Jets are the front runners to land Samuel — which includes a “Godfather” offer for the “wide back” mentioned in this Heavy on Jets story by Paul “Boy Green” Esden on Tuesday, April 26.

Well, one representative of “Gang Green” broke his silence about the possibility of Samuel becoming a Jet: Zach Wilson.

What Wilson Said

The second overall pick of last year’s draft — also taken ahead of Lance — shared this with The Athletic’s Jets reporter Connor Hughes on the morning of Wednesday, April 27.

“Deebo is a great player…there would be no hesitation there,” Wilson said via Hughes on the chances of becoming teammates with Samuel.

However, Wilson reminded the media representatives on the eve of the draft that he has no say in personnel decisions — which includes trying to get Samuel over to New York.

“What we’d have to give up isn’t up to me,” Wilson said.

While Wilson is obviously intrigued by the idea of throwing the ball to Samuel, 49ers general manager John Lynch is adamant that the team doesn’t imagine itself trading him away after speaking with reporters on Monday. Linebacker Fred Warner is another who says the 49ers care deeply about Samuel, even saying “I’m here if he needs me.” Lastly, former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is a believer Samuel will remain in the Bay Area.

Conflicting Reports on Trade Packages for Samuel: ‘Zero Truths’

There are those who believe that Samuel is on his way out…and on his way to reunite with past 49ers.

On the eastern time zone are: His former 49ers offensive teammate Laken Tomlinson (who signed with the Jets in March during the 2022 free agency cycle), Ex-49ers passing game coordinator for two seasons Mike LaFleur and Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who was the defensive coordinator for Samuel’s first two seasons in the league.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network is one who believes Samuel is on the move following a conversation he had with a league source.

“Deebo Samuel is very likely going to end up with the New York Jets,” the league source told Pauline.

The package, Pauline said, included the 10th overall pick of the draft — which catapults the 49ers back into the first round if agreed upon by both the Jets and 49ers. Wide receiver Drake London of USC has been the projected pick at No. 10 and considered an option should S.F. move on from Samuel.

Meanwhile, Vincent Frank of Sportsnaut revealed this package:

Moore is the hold up. 49ers wanted him last year…and won't make the deal without him. — Vincent Frank (@VincentFrankNFL) April 27, 2022

However, two NFL insiders reported that nothing has been set in place for the 49ers to move Samuel.

Matt Lombardo of Fansided reported that there is “zero” truth to the Jets making any offer.

“I’m told per multiple league sources there is ‘zero’ truth to the Jets offering any sort of package that included No. 10, No. 35, (wide receiver) Elijah Moore, etc. to the 49ers for Deebo Samuel,” Lombardo tweeted.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ was the other NFL insider who revealed through a league source on Wednesday that Samuel isn’t getting traded.