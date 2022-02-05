3 Ex-First Rounders Mentioned as 49ers Backup QB Options

The San Francisco 49ers are likely to have a veteran quarterback behind center for the fall 2022 season.

A backup to Trey Lance, that is.

By now, it’s all but likely that Jimmy Garoppolo will have a new football team by the time training camp starts for the league in July — or perhaps earlier than that. However, while Lance has been tabbed the future of the franchise, 49ers legend Steve Young is a believer that there should be a seasoned quarterback who competes with Lance, as mentioned in this Heavy on 49ers story.

Young isn’t the only one. Columnist John Schrock of NBC Sports Bay Area released on Friday, February 4 a list of veteran signal-callers who could fill the vacancy soon to be bequeathed by Jimmy G. What’s notable is that three of his eight selections already share one thing in common with Lance: They were drafted in the first round.

Here are the three.

Teddy Bridgewater

Originally drafted last during the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Bridgewater is among the free agent quarterback names available.

Bridgewater has put up respectable stats: 14,437 yards, 71 touchdowns and 43 interceptions. He has one Pro Bowl appearance in 2015. Plus in his one year with the Denver Broncos this past season he threw for 3,052 yards and had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 18:7.

The 29-year-old, however, is likely to play for his sixth NFL franchise. With his production, he could be an option as a starter for a team desperate for a QB addition. Schrock writes Bridgewater will likely generate lots of interest:

“There should be at least seven teams looking for a starting quarterback this offseason. Bridgewater would make sense in Tampa Bay, Houston, Pittsburgh, Washington, and Carolina. He also could re-sign with Denver if the Broncos’ expected pursuit of Aaron Rodgers doesn’t pan out.”

Odds are, Bridgewater to S.F. will only happen if his phone is silent after March. There’s already the prediction that Bridgewater will resign with the Broncos:

Marcus Mariota

Mariota has gone from second overall pick in the 2015 draft to backup.

However, with his skillset as a dual-threat passer, he could be a solid mentor for Lance moving forward.

Mariota has combined for 100 touchdowns throughout his career — 77 passing, 13 rushing per Pro Football Reference. He also proved to add new wrinkles to the Las Vegas Raiders playbook during their playoff run:

Schrock is a believer Mariota deserves a starting gig elsewhere. But writes he could be an ideal teammate for Lance:

“Mariota has always been a good intermediate passer who takes care of the ball and provides a real running threat. He should get an opportunity to compete for a starting job next fall. But if he doesn’t, he’s a great teammate who can help Lance along in his development and has the upside to be a starter if needed.”

Mitchell Trubisky

Trubisky shares one thing in common with Mariota: He’s a former second round pick.

But while his name was mentioned as a possible 49er, he may not fit the mold as a mentor to Lance as Schrock writes:

“Trubisky isn’t the veteran presence the 49ers might want behind Lance. He won’t be the teacher that Brissett or Dalton or Mariota would be. But he is capable of starting and keeping the 49ers in games if called on.”

We have to be realistic here. Lance has a much different QB style compared to Trubisky, who is more of a drop step and throw quarterback. Even Garoppolo ran when needed.

Of the three, Trubisky is likely the odd man out should the ‘Niners add a veteran backup. But, Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News did mention to keep an eye on another quarterback with ties to the Buffalo Bills: