Ex-GM Sends 49ers a Message on How He Would Handle Jimmy Garoppolo

Mike Tannebaum knows from experience what John Lynch is dealing with as the San Francisco 49ers general manager. After all, the 53-year-old Tannebaum has been in Lynch’s shoes before as a general manager himself.

Tannebaum, for six seasons, ran the GM post for the New York Jets and once dealt with decisions that involved bringing in an elder Brett Favre, lose former franchise quarterback Chad Pennington and also draft Mark Sanchez between the period of 2006 to 2012.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

So he’s got an idea of what Lynch is facing amid the Jimmy Garoppolo/trade chatter that has sprouted across the NFL realm — from the internet to Lynch facing the questions during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

And Tannebaum was asked how he would handle the Garoppolo situation if he were 49ers’ general manager.

Tannebaum on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’

Tannebaum let it be known to the Get Up crew on Thursday morning, March 3: Garoppolo isn’t going anywhere if he was around the 49ers.

“Right now, when you look around the landscape of the league, there’s probably at least a dozen teams that need quarterbacks,” Tannenbaum said on the show. “And there’s just not enough of them. And Greeny (directed to host Mike Greenberg), we’ll be sitting here maybe three or four weeks from now saying, ‘I can’t believe quarterback X or Mitch Trubisky got this.’ And If I am the 49ers, I am not trading Jimmy G under any circumstances.”

Tannebaum dove further — bringing up Garoppolo’s field credentials as to why the 49ers should rescind any trade offers that may come later this month during the 2022 free agency cycle.

“In the last two of the three seasons, you’ve been to a Super Bowl, (two) NFC Championship game(s), one play away from getting back there this year…why would you move on from him? It’s a 17-game season. You saw so many teams lose quarterbacks. I am not trading Jimmy G. I would run it back. Let Trey Lance come along. Maybe he beats him out. Why not operate from a position of strength and not weakness?” Tannebaum asked.

Tannebaum has also held front office roles like assistant general manager, director of player contracts and, from 2015 to 2018, served as executive vice president of football operations for the Miami Dolphins — his last NFL front office gig.

The entire segment from Tannebaum can be watched below.

.@RealTannenbaum's takeaway from the NFL Combine so far: “If I am the 49ers, I am NOT trading Jimmy G under any circumstances!" pic.twitter.com/WA2WkbhRM2 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 3, 2022

Lynch Continues to Address Jimmy G Chatter

Meanwhile in Indy, Lynch continues to address the questions surrounding the 31-year-old who is projected to be dealt away.

One new question directed to Lynch during a Thursday one-on-one with Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area: How does Garoppolo’s upcoming shoulder surgery impacts his trade status, particularly from any interested teams who want to see the veteran throw in workouts?

“I think that’s for other teams (to decide),” Lynch told Maiocco on the 49ers Talk podcast. “But I think there’s obviously avenues open if we give permission. They can talk to the doctors. So, I think it might cause a little more due diligence.

“But you’re right. A new league year, wanting to set your team, and obviously (quarterback is) a critical spot. It usually forces action this time of year, and the combine is set up just perfectly because we’re all here together. Those meetings take place, and like I said, we will listen.”

Then, Lynch continued with this: The 49ers have the cap space to keep Garoppolo on board.

“Also, know that we’ve got a really good quarterback in Jimmy,” Lynch said. “If we have the two of them again, and let them go compete, then we’re happy to do that as well. And we’re capable of doing that with our cap.”

Lynch’s conversation can be watched below.