Former 49ers Tight End Greg Clark Dies at Age 49

Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Greg Clark passed away on Friday at the age of 49.

Clark’s family released a statement that said he had suffered from symptoms of CTE:

It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Greg Clark, 49, cherished husband, father, son, brother and friend to so many. Greg was a dedicated family man who was successful at everything he did, from his academic and athletic achievements as a Stanford scholar athlete to his role as a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, to the creation of a successful real estate platform throughout the Bay Area. Most importantly, he was a cherished and dedicated husband to his wife of 23 years. His recent suffering from [chronic traumatic encephalopathy] symptoms cannot extinguish the breadth and depth of his impact on us and others and we are forever grateful for the time we have had with him. It is our hope that through further research we can gain more knowledge surrounding CTE.

Clark Was a Former Third-Round Pick

The Niners selected the former Stanford standout with a third-round pick in the 1997 draft.

He spent his entire four-year career in the Bay Area where he recorded 92 receptions for 909 yards and four touchdowns in 55 games.

Clark was used as a blocking tight end and played a key role in helping the club finish sixth or higher in the NFL in scoring three of the four seasons he played.

His best performance was against the defending NFC champs Green Bay Packers in the 1998 NFC Wild Card game where he caught two touchdown passes in the Niners 30-27 victory.

He was also known for playing through the pain he endured, notably a 1999 game against the Minnesota Vikings where he had a punctured lung and five cracked ribs.

In 2001, Clark was sidelined the entire season with a hamstring injury and was waived the next season.

