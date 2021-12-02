Frank Gore Eyes Return to the 49ers But in Different Role

Frank Gore has visions of returning to the place where his NFL career began.

No, the 38-year-old isn’t demanding carries or catches out of the backfield for the San Francisco 49ers. He has another role in mind in Santa Clara: One that involves him being in the same room with general manager John Lynch, but this time as co-workers.

Gore Eyes Post NFL Career Gig With 49ers

Speaking with the NFL Network’s Peter Schrager on “Good Morning Football” on Thursday, December 2, Gore revealed what he envisions himself doing with the team that took him in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Miami.

“I want to be in the front office with the San Francisco 49ers. I have a good relationship with the owner, with Paraag (Marathe), with the team,” Gore told Schrager.

If Gore manages to find a spot in the 49er front office, here’s what’s already on Gore’s resume that can cement his case for employment:

Gore spent a decade with the team from 2005 to 2014, which shows his loyalty to the organization.

He played in his first and only Super Bowl with the ‘Niners in 2013, so he’ll have an idea on how to help build a championship roster.

Gore’s familiarity with the franchise and the expectations it carries should be an added bonus for the 49er front office to consider him.

Gore hasn’t been on an NFL roster since his first and only season with the New York Jets in 2020. So this means that Gore is done putting on the pads and ready to transition to life outside the locker room. Or is he not ready to officially retire yet?

Does Gore Still Want to Play?

It sounds like Gore is still open to joining an NFL roster late. However, it’s on one condition that he shared with the GMF crew.

“I would say if it would be the week of the Super Bowl,” Gore said.

That’s only if a team is needing an extra running back due to injuries on the eve of the big game. Gore has given the league plenty of miles — 16,000 total rushing yards to be exact according to Pro Football Reference. Of his nine 1,000-yard seasons, eight were with the 49ers including his career best 1,695 yards during his second season in the league.

Gore was one of the rare few running backs who managed to stretch his career to the age of 37, joining NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith in that category. Gore, though, said he’s perfectly fine with not being an addition for any backfield down the road.

“I love the game of football, but I’ve been in a good place,” Gore told GMF. “When you get close to the end of something you love, you get scared. I’m happy where I’m at in life.”

But Gore does have one more event upcoming that he’s training for: