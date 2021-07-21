Just In: Niners Star Signs Massive Contract Extension

The San Francisco 49ers just made Fred Warner the highest paid linebacker in the National Football League.
Warner on Wednesday inked a five-year, $95 million deal that includes $40.5 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and the 49ers just reached agreement on a five-year extension that will tie him to San Francisco through the 2026 season, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter tweeted on the morning of July 21. “A former third-round pick from BYU, Warner was entering the last year of his contract.”
Niners Say Warner Worth The Money Both On And Off The Field
Niners brass spent the day extolling the virtues of their standout linebacker — saying he is the sort of player they aspire to signing because of his performance between the lines of play, as well as his comportment outside of them.
Pro Football Focus recently took a look at the best players in the league under 25 years of age, both on offense and defense. When the dust settled, the experts at PFF had chosen Warner as the best of the bunch. But the praise did not stop there.