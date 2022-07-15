Possible Jimmy Garoppolo Spot Shot Down by Insider, ‘He’s Not Coming’

As of Friday, July 15, Jimmy Garoppolo has remained on the 2022 San Francisco 49ers roster.

And once training camp begins for the 49ers officially during the week of July 26, the veteran quarterback Garoppolo — who continues to be the constant subject of trade rumors and a potential release — is still looking like he’ll remain a 49er…and not a Houston Texan according to one longtime NFL insider.

‘He’s Not Coming’

Veteran NFL insider John McClain, who has spent more than three decades covering the NFL including most recently the Texans, hopped on the Murph and Mac Show on KNBR 680 AM on Friday to shoot down the Garoppolo to Houston chatter.

Garoppolo’s name has been attached to the AFC South team due to his past ties to Texans general manager Nick Caserio. Even Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest believed that Houston can be a prime fit for Garoppolo, mentioned in this Heavy on 49ers story from Tuesday, July 12.

But McClain, who retired from the Houston Chronicle during the offseason and is now with Sports Radio 610, shared where Houston’s level of interest is with Jimmy G.

“First of all, he’s not coming to Houston. They have no interest,” McClain said. “They are sold on Davis Mills from Stanford at least being a starter going into this season. If he can do it, that’s great for them. If he can’t, they have two number one picks, including Cleveland’s. Eleven picks overall right now to help them acquire a quarterback in a great quarterback draft.”

McClain dove even further by revealing how three prominent members of the Texans, including the GM, feel about the former Bay Area quarterback Mills.

“But the coach, Lovie Smith, offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, and the general manager, Nick Caserio, they’re sold on Davis Mills’ potential,” McClain said. “The last five games last year: [nine] touchdowns, two interceptions, a [102.4 passer] rating. So he’s the guy. Jimmy G is not coming here.”

If there’s one man truly dialed in on the happenings of the Texans, it’s McClain — given how he’s covered the Texans throughout their franchise history dating back to their debut season of 2002. He’s also written stories on the Houston Oilers before their eventual move to Nashville, Tennessee. So his report is going to be taken seriously be several.

Insider Also Shoots Down Another Potential Garoppolo Spot

Outside of Houston, there’s another destination that Garoppolo has been linked to: The Seattle Seahawks.

Multiple analysts have mentioned Garoppolo and the 49ers’ NFC West rival as a possible pairing given the current state of the QB room in Seattle. Most recently on Monday, July 11, ESPN senior NFL insider Jeremy Fowler called the Seahawks a team “worth watching” for Garoppolo’s services.

From @SportsCenter with @HannahStormESPN *Deshaun Watson timeline *49ers’ hurdles in a Jimmy Garoppolo trade *Seattle has done its homework on the QB, at least worth watching here. pic.twitter.com/EweBXLeVEB — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 11, 2022

McClain, however, doesn’t believe Garoppolo will trek to the Pacific Northwest while speaking to both radio hosts. He also offered up this suggestion on how the 49ers should handle the man who once signed a $137.5 million deal back in 2017.

“Hang onto him until a quarterback [on another team] goes down, and then you trade him for a conditional pick based on what he does and what the [aquiring] team does,” McClain mentioned. “You’re going to get a lot more for him than you’re going to get now because people don’t even know if he can throw the ball anymore right now.”