George Kittle Reveals Conflict With 49ers

George Kittle is back on the field for the San Francisco 49ers but the tight end revealed that it is not as soon as he would have liked. Kittle indicated there was a bit of disagreement with the 49ers over whether he could play in Week 3 against the Jets. The San Francisco tight end noted he had a conversation with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan about playing then added “we disagreed.”

“I feel like I can always play,” Kittle said, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “I felt like I could have played against the Jets but that’s just me. A couple things went into me not playing. A conversation with coach Shanahan, we disagreed. [Playing] just wasn’t the best decision.”

The 49ers’ decision to hold Kittle out an extra week was probably wise given a variety of factors including the number of injuries that have occurred this season on the MetLife Field. The 49ers have also been dealing with numerous additional injuries and need Kittle for the season’s stretch run. There also may have been a slight desire on the Niners part to protect their investment given Kittle recently signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension, per Spotrac.

Kyle Shanahan: ‘It’s Great Getting Kittle Back’

Sometimes, teams have to protect players from themselves as there is little doubt most want to return to the field as soon as possible often pushing the envelope on their own long-term health. San Francisco has been decimated by injuries, but the Niners received a bit of good news against the Eagles with Kittle along with Deebo Samuel returning to the field.

“I mean, it’s great getting Kittle back,” Shanahan explained, per 49ersWebZone.com. “We were close last week and then you don’t. And I think that was what was tough a little bit about the Jordan Reed loss, because of how well he was playing and everything when we lost him during the game. But, being able to pull that off and still win and then get Kittle back this week, I think it excites guys a lot. Having Deebo back out there too. Just not having him throughout training camp and stuff, you could feel it on Wednesday. Deebo’s got a personality that everyone gravitates to. He works hard too, but he’s a funny guy that guys like to hang around and it was cool to have him out there this week. You could definitely feel a different vibe.”

Kittle Admitted He Could Have Played in Week 3 If It Would Have Been a Playoff Game

Prior to the Sunday Night Football matchup against the Eagles, Kittle had not played since Week 1 when he notched four receptions for 44 yards. Kittle noted he likely would have fought harder to play if either of the previous two contests had been a playoff game.

“I wasn’t all the way back yet and it’s a long season,” Kittle noted, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think if it would have been later in the season I would have definitely gone.”

