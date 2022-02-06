George Kittle, Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers Stars Party in Las Vegas [Look]

The San Francisco 49ers may have not had the fairytale ending they wanted, but there’s no question that they’ve earned some form of vacation after the 2021 season.

That’s where the 2022 Pro Bowl comes in. This year, the event is set in Las Vegas and you know those headed into the desert were looking to unwind after the past season. Count 49ers stars George Kittle, Nick Bosa, and a few others in that mix.

In a post shared by entrepreneur and 49ers fan Mustafa Abdi, more than a few 49ers stars are seen hanging out in Sin City.

Another video from Abdi shows quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo meeting up with the crew as well, and he’s also pictured in his gallery above.

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo spending some quality time with the squad in Vegas this weekend ❤️💛 🎥: Mr_abdi702 IG pic.twitter.com/qCGFvhpXEd — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) February 5, 2022

Besides the three already mentioned, other 49ers seen hanging out are fullback Kyle Juszczyk, backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld and defensive linemen Maurice Hurst and Samson Ebukam.

But what may be the coolest part of the night out is that former Niner DeForest Buckner met up with his former teammates. Before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts, Buckner was a key part of the 49ers defense in the 2019 season and playoff run.

Kittle Goofs Off at Pro Bowl

It should come as no surprise that Kittle is enjoying himself in Las Vegas. The 28-year-old tight end always seems to have a smile, and all other video from the 2022 Pro Bowl confirms he’s still bringing the positivity.

The Niners’ official account shared clips of Kittle “practicing,” which was a lot of casual pass-catching and running and plenty of jokes in between.

The moment he shares with a little Packers fan is especially hilarious, asking the little guy for some water and then thanking him in the Kittle fashion.

The other clip fans on social media are loving is Kittle signing gear and interacting with fans. Kittle’s wife, Claire, filmed a funny moment where a Niners fan tossed his jersey on the tight end’s head to get it signed.

#49ers fans risking it all for an autograph by throwing jersey on George Kittle’s head 😭 pic.twitter.com/hcdlInAYk5 — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners_) February 5, 2022

On top of that, Kittle wore a cardboard mask of Garoppolo’s face while walking around practice. What else would you expect from the Niners tight end?

Deebo Samuel and Justin Jefferson Get ‘Griddy’

One 49er in Las Vegas that isn’t seen in the above posts is star receiver Deebo Samuel. But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t having fun, as everything coming out of Las Vegas shows Deebo enjoying himself.

The Niners’ official social media shared a clip of Samuel chatting with Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb and Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson chatting and then hitting the “griddy” while practicing ahead of the Pro Bowl.

Besides the “cool factor” of seeing three of the NFC’s best receivers joke around and enjoy themselves, it also gets the mind running: what would it be like to have Jefferson, Lamb and Deebo all on the same offense?

The Pro Bowl may give a glimpse of that dream scenario on February 6. The NFC and AFC will take each other on at 3 p.m. ET. Here’s hoping that the Green Bay Packers staff can get all three receivers on the field at the same time.