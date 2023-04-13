49ers Looking for George Kittle’s Successor in 2023 NFL draft: Report

With only one pick in the top-100 selections in the 2023 NFL draft, many talent evaluators, like Matt Miller of ESPN, have noted that the San Francisco 49ers will need to target deep position groupings in order to enter training camp with starting caliber prospects. Fortunately, one of those position groups considered “historically” deep is the tight end class, which is good, because, according to Miller, the 49ers are looking to find George Kittle‘s successor in the 2023 NFL draft, as he noted in his “2023 NFL draft: Latest buzz, rumors, news, questions for all 32 teams” article.

“The 49ers don’t have a selection in the top 95 picks and have a great tight end in George Kittle, but a source with knowledge of the team’s plans say they have done more work on that position than any other team they’ve encountered,” Miller wrote. “With needs on the offensive line and secondary, it would be a surprise early selection, but file this nugget away for early on Day 3 of the draft. Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan), Tucker Kraft (South Dakota), and Zack Kuntz (Old Dominion) are realistic options in the latter parts of Day 2 or early rounds on Day 3. In a historically great tight end class — I have eight players with starter grades — the 49ers could definitely find a running mate for Kittle.”



Could a player like Schoonmaker, Kraft, or Kuntz follow in Kittle’s footsteps and go from a middle-round pick to a Pro Bowl-caliber tight end? Only time will tell, but with Kittle in place as a resource, any of the tight ends in this year’s class with a starter’s grade would have the infrastructure in place to smoothly transition into the pro ranks.

PFF Has 8 Tight Ends in Their Top-150 Prospects Board

Much like Miller, the fine folks over at Pro Football Focus also believe this is an incredibly deep tight end class, with eight players landing on their top-150 prospects list, of which the 49ers have three picks: 99, 101, and 102.

Of the players who could realistically be on the board at pick 99, there are three tight ends, with Schoonmaker headlining the group at spot 96, Davis Allen from Clemson following suit at 140, and Kuntz rounding out the group at spot 150.

As Miller noted in his report for ESPN, the 49ers have done extensive research on this year’s tight end class, including a meeting with one of the tight ends above.

The San Francisco 49ers Have Met With At Least One Top TE

After finishing out the 2023 NFL draft combine with the top NFL.com athleticism score of all tight ends in attendance, with his 20-yard shuttle, 3-cone drill, broad jump, vertical jump, 40-yard dash, and 10-yard split all ranking in the 90th or greater percentile according to Mockdraftable, Kuntz noted that he’s met with the 49ers in an interview with Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

“I recently had some Zoom meetings with tight end coaches for the Falcons, Eagles, Giants, Packers, 49ers, Rams, Chargers, and so many others,” Kuntz told Melo. “It’s almost all 32 teams. I’ve been busy. I’m thankful for the opportunities.

“It’s been fun to see how each team or coach handles their business. We’re talking about how I could fit their schemes. We’re getting a feel for one another. It’s been great. We’re talking about how I could fit their team. This process has been so beneficial.”

If the 49ers are looking for an athletic marvel with very similar 40-yard dash and broad jump testing results to Kittle, Kuntz might just be the man for the job, assuming he’s still on the board at pick 99, 101, or 102.