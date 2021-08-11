Niners Sign Former Rival, Pro-Bowl Safety: Report

Don’t let the name fool you, the San Francisco 49ers new safety is no joke.

With the defensive backfield in flux, the Niners added depth to the back end of their defense with the signing of former Pro Bowler Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. The news was reported by the free safety’s sports agency on Twitter Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Injuries Have Taken Toll on Niners Defensive Backfield

Clinton-Dix helps to shore up the injury-riddled unit, as safeties Jaquiski Tartt and Tony Jefferson each continue to struggle with nagging injuries.

A lingering toe injury he suffered last season has kept Tartt sidelined. He is currently on the physically unable to perform list. Jefferson has an injured groin and an injured hamstring. Team officials have said there is no firm timeline for the return of either safety.

Enter Clinton-Dix. Where the Niners are battling injuries, the former Pro-Bowl safety has been something of an ironman throughout his career.

Throughout the course of his six years in the NFL, Clinton-Dix has never missed a game. He has also started all but six games since entering the league. Those contests took place during his 2014 rookie season with the Green Bay Packers.