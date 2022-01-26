Insider Shares How the Rams Could Have a ‘Rough go’ vs. 49ers

By now fans of the San Francisco 49ers, perhaps even the 49ers themselves, know they’ve messed with the Los Angeles Rams‘ inner self.

After all, six straight wins on the 49ers‘ side and the controversial ticket sales approach on the Rams’ end (since eliminated by Ticketmaster) has proven the psychological advantage the 49ers have had on the eve of the huge Sunday, January 30 showdown at SoFi Stadium for the NFC title. But the mental aspect isn’t the only reason why the Rams may have it difficult inside the “Rams House” in Inglewood.

Heavy spoke with NFL Network insider Steve Wyche to discuss the upcoming conference title bout. And Wyche revealed where the Rams could have a “rough go” against the 49ers.

Where the 49ers Have Their Advantage

Wyche has given praise to the play of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who went from being winless in his postseason career with the Detroit Lions to becoming a quarterback who is yet to lose a playoff game with the Rams.

However, Wyche shared where the 49ers have the advantage: The play of their defensive front.

“If they (the Rams) let them get back into that pattern where they let the ‘Niners defensive front start slugging away, it’s going to be a rough go,” Wyche said.

Wyche brings up a valid point: The 49ers front has been dominant — and their hot streak of dominance began on Week 18 at the same venue where the NFC title game will be played.

Five Times the Pressure

Here’s a magic number for the 49ers: Five.

Why is the digit sandwiched between four and six important for San Francisco? It’s mentioned below:

As for the NFC, Here's a magic number for SF: 5 That's the number of sacks the 49ers have hit in their last three games — winning all three contests. If the Rams allow that number of sacks, advantage 49ers. — Lorenzo J. Reyna (@LJ_Reyna) January 24, 2022

That’s right — Stafford, Dak Prescott and recently Aaron Rodgers have all been planted to the ground by a 49ers defender five times in their games against the 49ers’ “gold rush.”

Here’s one example of the kind of heat Stafford faced in the last meeting versus the ‘Niners:

🚨 Pivotal play in this game 🚨 49ers trail 17-0 with :49 remaining in the 1st half Matthew Stafford is sacked on 3rd & 1 by Nick Bosa & Arik Armstead 49ers then get the ball back and quickly get into FG range to get some points (and much needed momentum) headed into halftime pic.twitter.com/8w5hBm6LRY — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) January 11, 2022

One more example is shown here, with Arik Armstead finishing this sack:

Arik Armstead has 5.5 sacks in these last 3 must-win games. Of those 5.5 sacks, all but 1 came on third down. The 1 that didn’t, ended the Rams’ drive and sent the game into OT. Talk about being clutch…sheesh. #49ers pic.twitter.com/KAEXgqY1DB — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) January 26, 2022

One thing each sack has had in common on the 49ers’ side: It came without a blitz call from defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

But the unit has also been equally stout versus the run. Along with producing sacks, the 49ers’ front line hasn’t allowed a running back reach 50 yards in a game in the last three contests.

“The main thing they do is take away the run game,” Wyche explained. “Everything that offense is predicated on is the run game whether if you can run it successfully, or at least be successfully enough to have the play action passing game. If you take away the run game, you make Matthew Stafford a deep drop step quarterback. And that’s when those guys can get after it.”

Can the Pressure Work one More Time?

The question was asked to Wyche: Do you think the 49ers will be able to put enough pressure on him (Stafford) after he balled out against the Bucs?

“The 49ers put pressure on everybody,” Wyche said. “They put pressure on him when they played early in the regular season. They put pressure on him at the end of the regular season when they came back from overtime. Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, Samson Ebukam and what they’re doing with some of the other rotational tackles in there, Arden Key has also been fantastic, they’re going to put pressure on them and they do it with four.”

Wyche then gave this description of the 49ers’ front line.

“Those dudes are absolute monsters,” Wyche said. “And they find a way.”

The entire interview segment can be watched below: