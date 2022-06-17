Veteran 49ers Defender Joining NFC Playoff Team: Report

The San Francisco 49ers officially had no room to lure back veteran safety Jaquiski Tartt.
But now, the longtime defensive back who had been lauded for his tackling ability has found his next NFL home — and it’s with a playoff team from last season.
First reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on the afternoon of Friday, June 17, the now Ex-49ers defensive back has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles’ decision to sign the unrestricted free agent Tartt officially ends a seven-season run with the 49ers — the only NFL team the 6-foot-1, 215-pound defender played for.
But Tartt’s future in the Bay Area began to look nebulous during the offseason due to changes in the secondary and some young talent already in place.
What Tartt was Facing
Noted by The Athletic’s 49ers insider David Lombardi, Tartt’s S.F. tenure also ends a run he had with fellow safety and his high school friend Jimmie Ward.
It also points to second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga being in the mix to start next to Ward.
There’s this added speculation: With Hufanga having started in three games and snatching 24 solo stops including one for a loss, plus the arrival of hard-hitting George Odum via the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, perhaps the ‘Niners grew enamored with both to the point where they allowed Tartt to walk via the free agent market.
Furthermore, undrafted rookie Leon O’Neal out of Texas A&M is vying for a final roster spot this summer on the 49ers. O’Neal has expressed confidence in himself that he’s ready to step up.
O’Neal has already given the 49ers an early glimpse of his ball-hawking skills in Santa Clara.
A Look Back at Tartt With the ‘Niners
Tartt, again, was known more for snatching tackles from his safety spot — especially being effective near the line of scrimmage by becoming a box safety.
He went on to collect 367 total tackles, 265 solo stops and 21 tackles behind the line of scrimmage per Pro Football Reference. He also ripped this football away from the chiseled arms of NFC West rival wide receiver D.K. Metcalf during a 2019 division contest.
Unfortunately for 49er fans, his last notable play in the 49ers uniform was this critical error during the NFC Championship game played at SoFi Stadium.
Tartt became honest with himself after the 20-17 title game loss to eventual Super Bowl champion the Los Angeles Rams, saying “I know I can make that play. And when the play came up, I ain’t make it.”
What the Eagles are Expecting to Get From Tartt
At the age of 30, plus with 80 games played and 64 starts on his resume which includes a Super Bowl appearance, Tartt is anticipated to add a needed veteran voice in the Eagles’ locker room.
He’ll head to a Philly secondary that already has Pro Bowler Darius Slay at cornerback. But, Tartt comes in as a potential starter replacement for veteran Rodney McLeod, who signed with the Colts during the ’22 free agency period.
The Eagles also have Marcus Epps back at safety, who led all Eagle safeties with five pass breakups during their wildcard run. Along with tackles, Tartt is expected to be an extra coverage blanket in the Philly secondary.