Veteran 49ers Defender Joining NFC Playoff Team: Report

The San Francisco 49ers officially had no room to lure back veteran safety Jaquiski Tartt.

But now, the longtime defensive back who had been lauded for his tackling ability has found his next NFL home — and it’s with a playoff team from last season.

First reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on the afternoon of Friday, June 17, the now Ex-49ers defensive back has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles’ decision to sign the unrestricted free agent Tartt officially ends a seven-season run with the 49ers — the only NFL team the 6-foot-1, 215-pound defender played for.

But Tartt’s future in the Bay Area began to look nebulous during the offseason due to changes in the secondary and some young talent already in place.

What Tartt was Facing

Noted by The Athletic’s 49ers insider David Lombardi, Tartt’s S.F. tenure also ends a run he had with fellow safety and his high school friend Jimmie Ward.

It also points to second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga being in the mix to start next to Ward.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt played 7 seasons for the 49ers alongside his high school teammate Jimmie Ward. After signing with the Eagles, Tartt’s 8th pro year is set to come in Philadelphia. SF will now pair either Talanoa Hufanga, Tarvarius Moore or George Odum with Ward — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) June 17, 2022

There’s this added speculation: With Hufanga having started in three games and snatching 24 solo stops including one for a loss, plus the arrival of hard-hitting George Odum via the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, perhaps the ‘Niners grew enamored with both to the point where they allowed Tartt to walk via the free agent market.

With Tartt out, it likely points to the 49ers really being high on second year safety Talanoa Hufanga. Or free agent addition George Odum could be the opposite starter to Jimmie Ward. #FTTB https://t.co/E3JgNYRZyw — Lorenzo J. Reyna (@LJ_Reyna) June 17, 2022

Furthermore, undrafted rookie Leon O’Neal out of Texas A&M is vying for a final roster spot this summer on the 49ers. O’Neal has expressed confidence in himself that he’s ready to step up.

I’m really about to be a f’n problem — Leon O’Neal Jr (@WakeEmUp9) June 13, 2022

O’Neal has already given the 49ers an early glimpse of his ball-hawking skills in Santa Clara.

Fantastic interception in 11 on 11s from Leon O’Neal Jr. Lance tried to fit it over the middle to KeeSean Johnson, was a little high, O’Neal tracked it, got a hand on it then picked it off after the tip — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) June 8, 2022

A Look Back at Tartt With the ‘Niners

Tartt, again, was known more for snatching tackles from his safety spot — especially being effective near the line of scrimmage by becoming a box safety.

Really nice play here from Jaquiski Tartt to come across the field to make a stop for a short gain. pic.twitter.com/rG9KClTJDH — 49ers_Film (@49ers_Film) December 14, 2021

He went on to collect 367 total tackles, 265 solo stops and 21 tackles behind the line of scrimmage per Pro Football Reference. He also ripped this football away from the chiseled arms of NFC West rival wide receiver D.K. Metcalf during a 2019 division contest.

Jaquiski Tartt just RIPPED this from Metcalf 🤭 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/mNQMNqsScA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 12, 2019

Unfortunately for 49er fans, his last notable play in the 49ers uniform was this critical error during the NFC Championship game played at SoFi Stadium.

49ers Jaquiski Tartt DROPS EASY INTERCEPTION #nfl #49ers #rams #49ersrams #rams49ers #afcchampionship #nfcchampionship #superbowl #NFL #nflplayoffs #interception 2022-01-31T20:17:54Z

Tartt became honest with himself after the 20-17 title game loss to eventual Super Bowl champion the Los Angeles Rams, saying “I know I can make that play. And when the play came up, I ain’t make it.”

"It's a moment a lot of athletes I know dream of, just being in this moment. Tie ballgame, you can make that game-changing play. And for me, that's something I was thinking about all week. I know I can make that play. And when the play came up, I ain't make it." -Jaquiski Tartt pic.twitter.com/2gPPO2aHYj — KNBR (@KNBR) January 31, 2022

What the Eagles are Expecting to Get From Tartt

At the age of 30, plus with 80 games played and 64 starts on his resume which includes a Super Bowl appearance, Tartt is anticipated to add a needed veteran voice in the Eagles’ locker room.

He’ll head to a Philly secondary that already has Pro Bowler Darius Slay at cornerback. But, Tartt comes in as a potential starter replacement for veteran Rodney McLeod, who signed with the Colts during the ’22 free agency period.

The Eagles also have Marcus Epps back at safety, who led all Eagle safeties with five pass breakups during their wildcard run. Along with tackles, Tartt is expected to be an extra coverage blanket in the Philly secondary.