Niners Star Defensive Lineman Lost For Season: Report

Bad injury news continues to roll in for the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told media members late this week that defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who has struggled much of this year with a knee injury, is officially out for the season.

Matt Barrows, of The Athletic, reported the news via Twitter on Friday, October 29.

“Shanahan said Javon Kinlaw had knee surgery in L.A. earlier this week and will miss the rest of the season,” Barrows wrote. “Doctors at least feel as if they’ve located the root of the issue. This is the second knee surgery he’s had in the last year.”

Shanahan said that Kinlaw has been relegated to the injured reserve list (IR) for the rest of the year.

“There’s (a lot of) things that went into it and what they found,” the Niners head coach said. “The good news is, I think they solved the problem.”

Signs Pointed to Serious Problems For Kinlaw in Weeks Leading up to Announcement

Kinlaw played in and started four games this year. However, the knee problem has been nagging him since before the season began.

The second-year defensive tackle missed the opener, then came out of the team’s bye week by missing all practices leading up to the Niners’ Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The team mentioned then that they were considering sending Kinlaw to the IR, though at that point the implication was that he would likely miss the minimum three weeks associated with such a designation.

Kinlaw was also listed as a DNP (did not participate) for all practices this week heading into a crucial mid-season matchup with the Chicago Bears, before the Niners revealed Friday that the defensive tackle had undergone knee surgery earlier this week and would not be available again until 2022.

Knee Injuries, Among Others, Piling up in San Francisco

Kinlaw is the latest in a string of Niners’ players who have been sidelined by injuries this season.

Cornerback Jason Verrett went down with a torn ACL in the 4th quarter of San Francisco’s Week 1 matchup with the Detroit Lions, while running back Raheem Mostert left the field earlier in that same game with chipped cartilage in his knee. Both were lost for the season after it became clear their injuries would require surgery.

Third-year wide receiver Jalen Hurd, who has yet to play a snap in a regular season NFL game due to a litany of injury concerns spanning multiple seasons, was sidelined by a nagging knee issue before the season began. He remains on the IR, along with fellow wideout Richie James, who is also out with a knee problem.

Former All-Pro tight end George Kittle remains on the IR with a calf injury. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, kicker Robbie Gould, offensive tackle Justin Skule and defensive linemen Kevin Givens are all still out of commission with various ailments, according to Football Database.

Not on the IR but still out this Sunday against the Bears are defensive lineman Maurice Hurst and safety Jaquiski Tartt. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and defensive lineman Dee Ford are both doubtful. Defensive lineman Samson Ebukam and Pro-Bowl left tackle Trent Williams are both questionable.

Shanahan told reporters Friday that defensive lineman Jordan Willis is in line to be activated to the 53-man roster to help bolster the depleted group.