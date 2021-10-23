Niners Down 2 Pro-Bowlers Vs Colts, Consider Sending DT to IR: Report

The San Francisco 49ers issued their final practice report Friday, October 22, and the news was far from stellar.

Even after a much-needed bye week, the injury status of the roster remains grim, as the Niners will likely stare down the Indianapolis Colts Sunday absent two crucial starters.

But before diving into that, here’s a quick recap. Cornerback Jason Verrett and running back Raheem Mostert are out for the season, lost in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. All-Pro tight end George Kittle, wide receivers Jalen Hurd and Richie James, and linebacker Dre Greenlaw remain on the injured reserve list (IR), according to Football Database.

Offensive lineman Justin Skule has been on the IR since June, and rookie quarterback Trey Lance remains sidelined with a moderate calf injury, though he is expected back in the lineup relatively soon.

Now, with a record of 2-3 and heading into a pivotal matchup with the Colts, the Niners will likely be forced to try and keep their collective head above water without a second consummate Pro-Bowler (Kittle being the first) in offensive tackle Trent Williams.

While Williams is listed as doubtful and still has an outside chance of suiting up, San Francisco has already made public that the team will be without defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. The Niners announced the full injury report via the team’s official Twitter account Friday, October 22.

“OUT Javon Kinlaw, Trey Lance, Maurice Hurst. DOUBTFUL Trent Williams. QUESTIONABLE Marcell Harris,” the team posted.

Niners Say Williams Will be Game-Time Decision Against Colts

Williams has not been officially ruled out Sunday, and the Niners said his status will be determined as a game-time decision.

David Lombardi, 49ers reporter for The Athletic, shared the news on Twitter Friday, October 22.

The 49ers will take their decision on Trent Williams up to game time, but he is doubtful. Williams sprained his ankle at Arizona and the injury apparently worsened after he was “dinged” during Monday’s bonus practice — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 22, 2021

“The 49ers will take their decision on Trent Williams up to game time, but he is doubtful,” Lombardi wrote. “Williams sprained his ankle at Arizona and the injury apparently worsened after he was ‘dinged’ during Monday’s bonus practice.”

Williams, an 8-time Pro-Bowl selection, would prove a considerable loss for the Niners should he end up sidelined Sunday against Indianapolis. The weather forecast for the Bay Area is cold and rainy, meaning San Francisco will need a healthy rushing attack with a couple of rooking running backs leading the charge in Elijah Mitchell and Trey Sermon.

With Skule also out, the Niners are down to one left tackle on the roster in Jaylon Moore. San Francisco has only seven other active offensive linemen on the current depth chart, according to ESPN.

Niners Consider Sending Kinlaw to Injured Reserve, Adding to Growing IR List

On the other side of the line, the Niners will undoubtedly feel the absence of Kinlaw versus the Colts.

The second-year pro has started four games this season. However, even with the bye week gap, Kinlaw was unable to overcome a knee injury to even make it onto the practice field over the past week, registering as a DNP (did not practice) every single session.

Considering his lack of progress, the Niners are considering placing the defensive tackle on IR, which would guarantee he would miss at least three more starts during a pivotal stretch of San Francisco’s season.

Lombardi broke that news on Twitter Friday.

The 49ers are considering IR for Javon Kinlaw — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 22, 2021

“The 49ers are considering IR for Javon Kinlaw,” Lombardi tweeted.

With Hurst also out, the Niners will face the Colts with just one remaining left defensive tackle on their roster in Kentavius Street.

In a spot of positive injury news, the Niners activated running back JaMychal Hasty from IR on Saturday. They also elevated third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld from the practice squad to the active roster to serve in a backup role to starter Jimmy Garoppolo in place of the still-injured Lance.