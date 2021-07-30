Niners’ Garoppolo Shipped to DC, Johnson to Jets in Proposed Trades

GETTY San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch looks on prior to the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California.

The San Francisco 49ers are pretty well stocked on the defensive side of the ball, meaning room exists for potential trades if the Niners decide to go that route.

The team is still making moves even as training camp has officially begun. One trade proposal set forth by Brent Sobleski, of Bleacher Report, would reunite Niners cornerback Dontae Johnson with Robert Saleh, formerly the defensive coordinator in San Francisco and now head coach of the New York Jets.

“The New York Jets are young and suspect at cornerback. The position group certainly doesn’t present the same caliber of talent Robert Saleh had as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers,” Sobleski wrote in the article, published on Wednesday, July 28.

The Niners are relatively set at the position with Jason Verrett, Emmanuel Moseley, K’Waun Williams and third-round rookie Ambry Thomas,” Sobleski continued. “Dontae Johnson might be San Francisco’s fifth corner even after playing in 14 games while starting three last season.”

