Jimmy Garoppolo Gives 49ers O-Line Exorbitant Christmas Gifts [LOOK]

It’s the season of giving and that is not lost on NFL quarterbacks, especially for San Francisco 49ers star Jimmy Garoppolo.

The beauty of the holiday season is that one gets to put aside the negative and focus on cheer and each other. Some 49ers fans might say this is coming at a good time for Jimmy G.

Garoppolo is having a bit of a down stretch during the holiday season after the Week 16 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, in which he threw two picks. Plus, Garoppolo has had to deal with the drama over general manager John Lynch apologizing for “accidentally” liking a tweet making fun of the quarterback, plus his injury suffered against the Titans, which we’ll get into below.

But before the injury concerns, the gift-giving. A video initially posted on Instagram from 49ers offensive guard Daniel Brunskill was reshared by David Lombardi, showing what Jimmy G got his protectors for the holidays this year.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s gift package for the 49ers’ O-linemen this Christmas included custom labeled Don Julio 1942 Tequila pic.twitter.com/HiLl9RPORW — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 30, 2021

There may be more to the package, but what we can see is a Normatec leg recovery system, which run for $1100 right now on Best Buy.

As Brunskill pans over, there is an iPad, although it isn’t clear which model it is. But then there is the bottle of Don Julio 1942. Anyone that enjoys tequila knows that Don Julio 1942 is top-shelf stuff, and an engraved bottle of it costs $250. Cheers to that.

And at the very end, there is a pair of Beats Studio Buds, which run for about $150.

Jimmy G hit the legitimately practice gift(the leg recovery system,) as well as the entertainment side with the iPad and Don Julio.

Jimmy Garoppolo Is ‘Confident’ in Throwing Hand

As Heavy has previously covered, Jimmy G suffered a sprained UCL in the thumb of his throwing hand in the loss to the Titans. After not practicing early on in the week, it was initially reported that it was a fracture, while updates from the team and Garoppolo since have improved the situation.

Speaking of, Garoppolo opened up on how he’s feeling and his confidence in the hand, which seems to be high.

“I played the entire game with it basically. It’s really about being able to grip the ball and doing the things I normally do and we’re going to test those out today and see how it feels, then go from there. But yeah, I feel confident in it.”

"I played the entire game with it basically… I feel confident in it." -Jimmy Garoppolo on his thumb injury pic.twitter.com/3rI0vQxwiC — KNBR (@KNBR) December 29, 2021

We’ll see if Garoppolo plays, but that’s definitely not a given considering his lack of practice this week.

49ers QB Doesn’t Practice Again

Garoppolo may feel confident in his hand, but the quarterback is yet to practice this week, with NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco reporting that Jimmy G didn’t practice during media availability.

Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) DNPs again Thursday https://t.co/FNK3d5P0qS — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) December 30, 2021

At the rate things are going, it’s hard to imagine Garoppolo starting on Sunday if he doesn’t practice tomorrow. And even if he does, Garoppolo or rookie Trey Lance is still a toss-up for the 49ers going into the Week 17 home game against the Houston Texans.

At 8-7, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the Niners need a win to keep pace for an NFC Wild Card spot, and that means making the move that best gives the team a chance to win. If that’s a less-than-100-percent Jimmy G, fans may still see him trot out there with a bum hand.