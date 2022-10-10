Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle Praise 49ers ‘Mr. Reliable’

Scoring 30 points against a tough Carolina Panthers defense was a statement of sorts for a San Francisco 49ers offense that had been struggling for consistency. The breakout moment for this season’s unit wasn’t inspired by a familiar name.

It wasn’t Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel, nor George Kittle who caused the Panthers the most problems in Week 5. Instead, a forgotten favorite of head coach Kyle Shanahan returned to enjoy a productive day during the Niners’ 37-15 win at Bank of America Stadium.

This well-travelled veteran’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed by his teammates, including Garoppolo, who dubbed him “Mr. Reliable.”

Garoppolo, Kittle Endorse Returning Asset

Tevin Coleman has only been active for two games since returning to the 49ers, but the 29-year-old made up for lost time in Carolina. Coleman didn’t have a touch against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, but Shanahan called his number 11 times against the Panthers.

Those touches translated into eight carries for 23 yards in the running game and three catches for 44 as a receiver. Coleman’s production also yielded one touchdown on the ground and another through the air.

Garoppolo was more than impressed, calling Coleman “Mr. Reliable,” and praising him for how he’s “always in the right spot,” per 49ers on NBCS:

Garoppolo also commented on Coleman’s cutting ability, saying “some of those cuts he made today were just, I don’t know, you don’t see that very often from running backs.”

The sentiment behind those words was echoed by Kittle, who also focused on how Coleman’s ability to cut impacted the running game. Specifically, the All-Pro tight end lauded how Coleman’s familiarity with Shanahan’s scheme made life easier for those clearing running lanes ahead of him, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic:

He’s very good at pressing a block on the outside before he cuts upfield. It’s one of those things that just takes guys a long time to learn, rookies especially. But when you have the speed that Tevin has and the mindset to push blocks before you cut, it just makes the blocking so much easier for us on the edges. He gets (defenders) to hop outside because they think he’s going to go outside, then he cuts right off your block. You usually end up getting a pancake (block) or something like that. Like, I think I’m a really good run-blocking tight end. Tevin makes my job a lot easier.

As Barrows noted, Coleman is making the zone-stretch runs Shanahan likes a feature of the 49ers’ offense again. Coleman’s comfort running to the outside comes from having played for Shanahan since 2015, when the latter was offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

Coleman reunited with Shanahan in San Francisco in 2019 and was on the team that made Super Bowl LIV that season. An ill-fated spell with the New York Jets followed in 2021, before Shanahan made another call after Elijah Mitchell and rookie Tyrion Davis-Price suffered injuries.

Being able to rely on a back so well-versed in his system encouraged Shanahan to open up the playbook against the Panthers.

Coleman Brings Versatility Back to 49ers’ Offense

Opening up the playbook meant splitting a running back out wide in the passing game. The ploy paid off thanks to Coleman’s wideout-type skills in space, something summed up by this 30-yard grab:

The Panthers didn’t ignore Coleman’s threat as a pass-catcher because they put a cornerback over him. Coleman drew a coverage matchup that favored the Panthers on a play Garoppolo wasn’t supposed to make.

Garoppolo still looking Coleman’s way, despite tight coverage, showed the seasoned runner he has the confidence of the man controlling this offense on the field, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Coleman also has the faith of his head coach, with Shanahan far from afraid to trust Coleman with the 49ers’ staple stretch play. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey explained to Barrows why Coleman is able to make these runs work: “It’s like riding a bike: one gap at a time, hit one cut, get downhill. And that accentuates his strengths.”

Those strengths helped Coleman rush for the clinching score:

Shanahan can piece together a credible running game with a cast of several runners because the scheme rarely changes. Yet, it works best with those who have the core talents a zone-based ground attack demands.

Coleman belongs in the latter bracket, while his versatility also expands what the Niners can do in passing situations. His versatility is vital for an offense that had begun to look predictable during the early weeks of this season, with defenses able to zero in on Kittle and Samuel.