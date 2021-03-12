49ers Turned Down AFC Contender on Jimmy Garoppolo Trade: Report

Speculation that Jimmy Garoppolo would one day return to the New England Patriots has been present since the day Bill Belichick traded his former second-round quarterback to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. With Tom Brady since departed to Tampa Bay and the Cam Newton experiment falling short of expectations in last season, the hankering for an upgrade under center in New England (especially a familiar one) has grown stronger by the day in recent months.

On Friday, Belichick doused some of the flames around the situation — by re-signing Newton to another incentive-laden one-year deal, effectively killing the Garoppolo reunion dream.

However, that did not stop New England from inquiring about a potential trade for the seventh-year signal-caller, according to one Patriots beat reporter.

49ers: Garoppolo Not Available ‘Right Now’

In a Friday story detailing Newton’s new contract and the Patriots’ quarterback plans going forward, CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar confirmed that New England did in fact “kick the tires on Jimmy G” prior to re-upping with Newton.

According to a league source, New England called the 49ers recently about the availability of former Pats quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo but were told that Garoppolo wasn’t available right now. Similarly, they were told by the Raiders that Derek Carr was also not on the trade block. And as we’ve reported multiple times, the Patriots were not impressed by the free-agent class at quarterback; they had no interest in Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jameis Winston, or Mitchell Trubisky, or anyone else.

In a follow-up tweet, Lazar noted that it was the teams’ timelines, more so than any flat-out unwillingness from the 49ers to trade Garoppolo, that shut down a possible trade in the days leading up to the official start of free agency on March 17.

To be clear, should've added isn't available "right now" to the tweet. Things could change. But the Niners' timeline didn't line up with the #Patriots, who wanted to move on a vet QB before free agency. So its Cam, for now. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 12, 2021

