Ex-49ers $137 Million Star in Hot Water After Season

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo found himself in major trouble with the NFL after the season, and he could be out of a job soon.

Garoppolo, the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, violated the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances Policy, and the league suspended him two games next season because of it. The Raiders are expected to release Garoppolo according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Friday.

“The policy violation is related to him using a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption, per sources,” wrote ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who initially broke the news on Friday.

Garoppolo played for the 49ers from 2018 to 2022 before he left in free agency for the Raiders in 2023. He had a 5-year, $137.5 million deal with the 49ers before his 1-year, $6.5 million restructured contract in 2022 with the team.

During his time with the 49ers, he went 57-55 amid 13,559 yards passing for 82 touchdowns versus 42 interceptions. Garoppolo helped the 49ers reach a Super Bowl in 2019 plus another NFC Championship Game in 2021.

His time ran out in San Francisco as the 49ers drafted former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick in 2021. Garoppolo got a second chance with the 49ers after Lance’s ankle injury, but Garoppolo’s foot injury ended his season in December 2022, which gave way to Brock Purdy.

San Francisco turned the page to Purdy after his run to the NFC Championship Game, and the 49ers haven’t looked back since. Garoppolo walked in free agency, and the organization traded Lance to the Dallas Cowboys.

The New England Patriots originally drafted Garoppolo with a second round pick in 2014 out of Eastern Illinois, but Tom Brady kept the starting job locked down until he left in 2020. San Francisco acquired Garoppolo in 2017 via a trade with the Patriots.

Jimmy Garoppolo to Lose Guaranteed Money Amid Uncertainty

Garoppolo signed a 3-year, $72.25 million deal with the Raiders in 2023, and he will lose two years of it upon release. He was set to make $27.61 million plus an $11.25 million roster bonus in 2024, and the Raiders won’t owe any of it.

Where Garoppolo will head next remains to be seen. Any quarterback-needy team that signs him will only have him for 15 games in 2024.

“Under NFL rules, he will be allowed to participate in all offseason activities and training camp with any team he signs with, but once the regular season begins, he will be barred from his new team for two weeks because of the suspension,” Schefter wrote.

QB-Needy Teams Could Consider Jimmy Garoppolo

Numerous teams could consider Garoppolo despite the suspension, and it’s likely he will take a major pay cut to sign somewhere. Multiple teams lost starting quarterbacks to injury last season, and many of them could consider Garoppolo as a backup.

Possibilities include the New York Jets, which didn’t have an answer at quarterback after Aaron Rodgers‘ season-ending injury. Garoppolo could find a home with the Cincinnati Bengals, which lost Joe Burrow to a wrist injury last season and couldn’t reach the playoffs with Jake Browning.

The Cleveland Browns could need a quarterback amid the uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson. In addition, the Minnesota Vikings didn’t find a solution at quarterback after Kirk Cousins’ injury.

Other squads besides the aforementioned four could very well be interested in Garoppolo’s services despite Friday’s developments.