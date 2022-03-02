Two Teams Standing Out in Trade Race for 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo: Report

As the San Francisco 49ers‘ trade saga with Jimmy Garoppolo continues, the possibilities of where the 30-year-old remain numerous.

There are several teams that clearly need a QB, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are moving on after Tom Brady’s recently announced retirement. However, not every team is going to go for Garoppolo specifically.

But after a considerable amount of silence in the Garoppolo trade saga, NFL insider Jordan Schultz is making waves with a new report of two teams that are “highly intrigued” in Jimmy G: the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers.

“#Steelers and #Commanders both highly intrigued by Jimmy G, according to sources,” Schultz Tweeted. “Pittsburgh OC Matt Canada wants to deploy RPO – not dissimilar 2 the offense Garrappolo ran with the #Niners. Ron Rivera not only believes his team can win now, but has over $30M in cap as well.”

Both teams certainly fit the bill for Garoppolo. The Steelers are looking to replace legendary QB Ben Roethlisberger, while the Commanders are looking to make the most of their current roster by upgrading from Taylor Heinicke at quarterback.

The Steelers and Commanders have already been linked to Garoppolo through recent potential trade proposals, both of which would be eye-catching moves for San Francisco.

Steelers Trade Proposal for Garoppolo

The first proposal to look at comes from Fox Sports Radio host Jason Smith, who garnered a lot of buzz for his valuation of Garoppolo back on January 18, when the 49ers were still in the playoffs.

“Steelers QB next season will be: Jimmy Garoppolo,” Smith wrote. “Regardless of how post-season goes, 49ers HAVE to go to Trey Lance next season. Jimmy is limited but he’s better than Roethlisberger & I’d be aggressive right way if I were Pitt. Maybe a 1st and a 3rd would get it done early.”

First things first, this valuation is off by a mile. There may have been a scenario where the Niners win the Super Bowl with Jimmy G and get a first-round pick, but that obviously didn’t happen.

Further, the cost of Garoppolo could still go as high as a first, there’s no way to tell for sure. But considering the QB is having surgery and won’t throw for 16 weeks, it’s hard to imagine San Francisco getting a first, much less a first and another pick.

Commanders Offer DE for Jimmy G

The other offer that generated conversation in the 49ers fanbase comes from San Francisco fan and author Jason Patt. Patt proposed a trade between the Commanders and Niners that would send Garoppolo to D.C. in exchange for defensive end Chase Young.

Hey @49ers fans, how about this trade… Jimmy G for Chase young, straight up. Thoughts? @JL_Chapman @NinersNation I want to hear your thoughts! Retweet for other opinions — Chief Jason Patt, D-ABMDI (Ret) (@JasonPatt78) February 19, 2022

In the replies, there was plenty of conversation over whether or not the trade made sense for either team. Young has had a somewhat tough start in the NFL after being hyped up coming out of Ohio State, partially due to a ACL tear this past season.

However, he only had nine sacks in his first 24 NFL games, a mediocre-at-best return for a No. 2 overall pick. Plus, San Francisco already has an elite pass-rusher in Nick Bosa, so it’s not like they need Young.

Patt’s proposal is interesting, but hard to see coming to fruition.