49ers Have Had Conversations With ‘Interchangeable Safety:’ Report

Safety is listed near the top of the needs list on defense for the San Francisco 49ers, with Jimmie Ward hitting free agency and Tashaun Gipson having his 2023 status with the team not officially set.

The Niners now have an “interchangeable safety” on their offseason radar to potentially fill that need.

Per Steph Sanchez of SB Nation on Thursday, March 2, Boise State safety JL Skinner has revealed he’s spoken to the 49ers. The towering 6-foot-4, 220-pound defender isn’t participating in drills this week at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine due to a pec injury. But Skinner told Sanchez he’s had great talks with S.F.

“It’s been a great experience,” Skinner said regarding conversations with the Niners. “They’ve had some great things to say about me.”

Though he played outside of California, the San Diego native also likes this aspect of the Niners.

“It’s a California team, so of course I like it a lot,” Skinner said smiling regarding the prospects of being a 49er. “It’s always good to play for a home team like that.”

Skinner Lauded for Being ‘Interchangeable’

Towering 6-foot-4 safeties are a rarity at the combine. That size alone is enough to intrigue NFL scouts.

However, Skinner has proven he’s more than height. As nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein writes, Skinner is an “interchangeable” defender when on the field.

“Interchangeable safety with above average run support talent and the versatility for multiple coverages. Skinner plays with good awareness to routes with eyes for short zone and the instincts to play over the top,” Zierlein first wrote in his evaluation.

This next part, though, could be enough to sway the 49ers as they’ll need someone hovering over tight ends and provide an extra set of hands next to Pro Bowler Talanoa Hufanga.

“He can line up over pass-catching tight ends and has the ball skills to make quarterbacks pay for off-target throws. He has good feet but hips that can be a little sticky when flipping to run with vertical routes,” Zierlein said.

Lastly, Zierlein predicts this for Skinner’s future.

“His agility and range help him as a tackle collector in the open field. Skinner should become an above average starter within a couple of seasons,” he said.

Breakdown: How Skinner Would Fit the 49ers

Even though he carries height with him for a position that normally prefers anyone below 6-foot-2, Skinner credits two sports he played in high school for assisting in his defensive game.

“Basketball — you use your eyes and stay on your man and you play a lot of man defense. So to be able to stay on your man and move your feet helped me a lot. And for track, really my acceleration and my burst. I’m able to cover ground real fast. Track helped me with that a lot,” Skinner told Sanchez.

As for his potential fit on the 49ers: You already have one fierce hitter and ball-hawk in Hufanga at one safety spot. But just imagine an even taller and equally physical option next to the “Tongan Tiger.”

Skinner, in the fashion of Hufanga, is another downhill presence who can wreck a running play — as seen here during the Reese’s Senior Bowl:

#BoiseState safety JL Skinner fitting up in the run game on the first play of team. Imposing presence and downhill safety. pic.twitter.com/YxwtfP00My — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 31, 2023

Plus, in a defense that can employ up to five defensive backs, Skinner can easily become his own red zone target for the defensive side:

But, in tracing back to Skinner’s downhill ability, this hit against Oklahoma State should get 49er fans energized about the thought of him playing in the league’s best defense from a year ago:

.@JlJlskinner with the hit heard around the Treasure Valley 😳 📺 FS1 pic.twitter.com/EMsBC9gt0G — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 19, 2021

Skinner has been called a prospect who’ll “eventually be a plus starter” by Zierlein and has been given a third round value. He could be the “interchangeable safety” S.F. needs if the Niners address that position on April 28 in the draft.