49ers Legend’s Online Feud Now Gets Michael Strahan Involved

Michael Strahan and Joe Staley only met once on the field, during the legendary San Francisco 49ers left tackle’s first season in the league in 2007 and when the New York Giants legend was in his final season.

But their newest meeting came in, of all places, social media — with Strahan trying to calm down a Twitter beef between the 49er and first round defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux plus Giants placekicker Lawrence Tynes.

The now well-known online beef between “K.T” and Staley reeled in the Giants legend on Monday, January 30 with this message to Staley: Don’t go after them.

“Hey Joe. Chill man! Let this young man live and don’t try to tear him down because he made a mention about the 49ers. They had a great season and should be proud,” Strahan first tweeted to Staley.

Then came this subsequent post to Staley, which included bringing up that past contest involving Strahan and Staley.

“You also had a great career and should be proud. Don’t go after a rookie and my kicker. Kayvon had 4 sacks this year. I had 2 1/2 on you your rookie year and I was old at that point so don’t forget that. Let my young guy live!!” he shared.

How it All Began & How ‘K.T.’ Sparked the Beef

Already known for being an outspoken one, Thibodeaux was among millions watching his NFC East rival the Philadelphia Eagles blow past the 49ers in the NFC Championship game — the same Eagles team that thrashed Thibodeaux and the Giants in the Divisional round.

Still, Thibodeaux put out his opinion on the game…which sparked plenty of reactions.

Way this game look we might be better than the 49rs😂😂😂 — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) January 29, 2023

And among the reactions? Defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who sent out this eight-word warning to “K.T.”

“Don’t do that bro. I watched y’all film,” Armstead said, referencing the Giants’ 38-7 onslaught at the hands of the NFC champions.

Thibodeaux fired back with aiming to share his humor: “We all watching the Super Bowl from the couch” while sharing the laughing face emoji. He did, though, give Armstead his praise.

“You played well though bro,” he posted with the salute emoji directed to Armstead, who ended the game with five solo tackles and was the only 49ers defender to sack Jalen Hurts.

Thibodeaux, though, got Staley’s attention through his tweets. The two-time NFC champ with the Niners gave the 2022 top five pick a title.

“You’re a flash player who gets bodied by average tackles. Don’t let the New York media affect you too much,” Staley snapped on Twitter.

Thibodeaux clapped back with a “who are you bro” response to Staley, to which Staley mocked Thibodeaux’s sack totals.

“Enough for you to respond. Congrats on your 4 sacks this year though. That’s huge. Unbelievable numbers,” he responded.

Two-time Super Bowl winner Tynes then made his attempt to go after Staley and defend the Giants rookie. However, Staley gave him a three-word response.

Ur a kicker https://t.co/MyJU5g3XmT — Joe Staley (@jstaley74) January 30, 2023

Strahan eventually stepped in to fan this online feud. No online shots have been taken since then.

Staley Congrats Niners & Makes Telling Statement

Staley, who’s now a contributing analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area, has now seen back-to-back NFC title game losses for the only team he ever played for.

But he not only gave his praise for the run the 49ers had in 2022 despite the injuries at quarterback, he let it be known his true feelings about the state of the NFC outside of Philly.

“Amazing season by my 49ers. Very hard to win when you are on your 4th QB. Niners would smoke every other team in NFC besides the one they faced tonight. Congrats to Eagles,” he posted after the NFC title contest.