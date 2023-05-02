49ers’ 6-foot-4 Free Agent Find is Comparable to S.F. All-Pro: Analyst

Many believed the San Francisco 49ers would address the offensive line through the 2023 NFL Draft class from April 29-30.

They may have addressed that without the draft. And by discovering a prospect who got compared to a perennial Pro Bowl talent.

While none of the 49ers’ draft selections represent the offensive trenches, the 49ers may have found themselves an uncovered gem in towering 6-foot-4 Joey Fisher of Shepherd as an undrafted free agent. The tackle earned this praise from 49ers analyst and offensive line expert Brad Graham of @TheSFNiners on Tuesday, May 2 — a comparison to one notable All-Pro in the NFL.

“49ers UDFA OL Joey Fisher has a little Trent Williams in him,” Graham stated. “He baits with a wide-set, shows hands, executes double pass-set by kicking foot back then uses snatch technique to obliterate defender.”

49ers UDFA OL Joey Fisher has a little Trent Williams in him 👀 He baits with a wide-set, shows hands, executes double pass-set by kicking foot back then uses snatch technique to obliterate defender pic.twitter.com/60qw48xW6P — Brad (@Graham_SFN) May 2, 2023

Any lineman compared to Williams is now the highest honor they can have. Williams has given the owner’s manual on how to be a consistent, dominating force on the offensive line. Williams is renown for using foot technique then a powerful upper body to provide the blueprint to future and even current offensive linemen on how to wallop a defender lining up across the line of scrimmage.

Fisher, meanwhile, is coming to the 49ers on a $130,00 deal including a $115,000 base salary per Aaron Wilson of NBC 2 Houston, which was unveiled Monday.

Fisher Also Compared to 9-Year OL Veteran

Williams wasn’t the only comparison attached to Fisher.

Before the draft, nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein compared the 295-pounder to Brian Winters — who played nine seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals. Zierlein, though, gave Fisher a fourth to fifth round grade…predicting he would go much higher than where he ended up falling.

“Three-year starter and team captain with NFL size, toughness and athletic qualities. Fisher bullied his level of competition on a regular basis,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s thick and powerful with the clinch strength and balance to sustain blocks through contact, but a move up in competition will surely test him right out of the gate.”

Fisher’s competition was NCAA Division II defenders. That realm didn’t produce a single drafted defender for 2023, which made him a hard evaluation in determining if he can take on highly-athletic defenders representing the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) realm including Power 5 opponents. But, his athletic skills were enough to give him an NFL home to start in the Bay Area.

“Fisher plays with more advanced elements of pass protection than is typical of his level of competition. His lateral quickness and athleticism should have him set as a move blocker and when mirroring athletic rushers in protection,” Zierlein said.

Zierlein then ended his overview with this statement: “Fisher has the traits and talent to slide from tackle to guard and become a solid NFL starter.”

49ers Giving NCAA Division II Standout a Tryout

Fisher is representing the DII world in Santa Clara at the 49ers’ facility. But there could be some added representation on the roster.

Per Heavy NFL senior reporter Matt Lombardo, Harding University defensive back Cade Pugh was invited to the 49ers’ rookie minicamp Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder snatched three interceptions and broke up eight passes in his final college season. The Bisons went 9-2 overall last season with Pugh in the lineup.