Ex-3rd Rounder & Veteran Journeyman to Visit the 49ers: Report

Following the final preseason loss which saw an inconsistent offensive line performance from the San Francisco 49ers, there was the report that the Niners would consider adding an extra offensive lineman via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“The 49ers have recently made trade inquiries to add an interior offensive lineman,” Branch wrote. “But a deal doesn’t appear imminent, according to league sources.”

Well, per one NFL insider, the 49ers are expecting a visitor at their facility in the wake of the Houston Texans 17-0 loss that ended the preseason.

Who is Visiting the 49ers

Via ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Saturday, August 27, former third rounder John Miller is set to visit the 49ers.

In a week that will be filled with many moves, teams are mulling their options. 🏈Former Jets’ kicker Eddy Pineiro visiting the Panthers, who lost Zane Gonzalez to a groin injury. 🏈Panthers’ free-agent guard John Miller is visiting the Niners. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2022

Miller will most likely hold a tryout with the 49ers — a common practice for players who visit a facility.

Again, the 49ers are coming off the heels of a rather disappointing line performance that saw the Texans dominate the line of scrimmage on Thursday, August 25; producing three sacks and producing 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Most of the Texans’ pressure appeared to have come directly toward the interior offensive line, which got 49er fans to place blame on the poor offensive line performance on the guards and centers. However, the 49ers were without both starting offensive tackles Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey. And, film analysis expert from The Athletic Ted Nguyen discovered that the IOL was not responsible for most of Houston’s penetration.

“After re-watching the 49er game, the interior of the line didn’t play bad at all. A lot of pressure came from the tackles and ideally, they’ll have Williams and McGlinchey back for the opener. The 4th down when Banks got beat, he got off the ball late. Not ideal but fixable,” Nguyen tweeted.

Two 49er analysts agreed with Nguyen’s assessment.

“Had very similar thoughts after watching it back as well. Everything that didn’t work on the interior is correctable and it really wasn’t as bad as it felt in real time,” tweeted Brad Graham of @TheSFNiners.

“Exactly what I said,” added Rohan Chakravarthi of 49ers Web Zone.

Yet, with the 49ers aiming to finalize their 53-man roster, many are wondering which linemen from the Texans loss will stay on board…or get waived or join the practice squad.

Miller Has Received Plenty of Action

The 29-year-old Miller has spent seven seasons in the league after going No. 81 overall in 2015 from Louisville.

The Buffalo Bills gave the former Cardinals guard his first NFL chance. Coming into the league, nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein gave the 6-foot-2, 303-pounder a 6.10 grade — meaning he’ll be “a good backup with the potential to develop into starter.”

Miller has received a high number of starts in his career. Per Pro Football Reference, he’s started in 84 games. And that includes starting all 16 games in his second NFL season of 2016.

He spent four season with the Bills from 2015 to 2018. He had a brief stint with the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2019 season. He’s played his last two campaigns with the Carolina Panthers, which includes starting in 10 games last season.

Miller’s strength has been run blocking. He received a 80.5 Pro Football Focus grade for his ability to clear lanes.