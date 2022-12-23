$72 Million Defender Sounds Off on Facing the 49ers’ Brock Purdy

As San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy continues to expand his reputation and sudden popularity across the NFL, are defenders now in a position where they’re taking the seventh rounder more seriously?

Jonathan Allen, the Washington Commanders’ $72 million trench defender and two-time Pro Bowler who Purdy will soon face on Saturday, December 24, is someone doing constant studying of the unbeaten signal-caller. One word the defensive tackle Allen used to describe Purdy? Unpredictable.

“[It’s] unpredictable. You don’t know what he’s going to do,” Allen said via NBC Sports Washington on Thursday, December 22. “I don’t feel like he has a lot to lose, so he’s just going out there and slinging it. With the coaching staff they have and the players they have, they just always put him in a good position.”

Allen Briefly Reveals ‘Key’ to Affecting Purdy

Purdy has already seen his share of different alignments and blitz calls since handling the QB reins from the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. And all the rookie has done is lead an efficient offense plus throw two touchdown passes in each of his last three games.

Washington, though, presents a different challenge up front. Allen comes in with 7.5 sacks in tow. The Commanders additionally have produced 28 sacks from their defensive line — with Allen’s fellow interior defensive mate Daron Payne the leader with 8.5 sacks.

Purdy, meanwhile, has only been sacked four times on 93 passing attempts. But Allen briefly unveiled the key to rattling Purdy and giving the edge to Washington.

“Getting good interior push is going to be key to making him uncomfortable,” Allen said. “I think the thing about a young quarterback is they haven’t really experienced some of the things that can happen when you hold onto the ball to long or some of the negative things that come with playing quarterback. I think for us, we try to make him as uncomfortable as possible.”

That’s likely going to mean Washington and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio attempting to draw one-on-one matchups with Allen and Payne. And when Allen is matched with only one blocker, this is often the result:

And on this run stop from the Sunday, December 18 home loss to the New York Giants:

Jonathan Allen is a bad, bad man. While being tackled, he stills bring down Saquon Barkley for a loss.#HTTC | @jonallen93_ | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/OROOISP3i7 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 19, 2022

Payne will also aim to capitalize on his two-sack evening from the Giants game. Montez Sweat helps solidify the edge with his sevens sacks. Washington is also welcoming back Chase Young for this game after being out with a knee injury.

Allen, Commanders Still Face Dominant Pass Protection Group

A push along the line of scrimmage is key on the Commanders’ end. However, it won’t be easy.

The duo of Allen and Payne is set to face a 49ers interior offensive line that has surrendered only a combined two sacks all season long per Pro Football Focus — regardless if Purdy, Garoppolo or Trey Lance was behind center.

There’s a strong chance the 6-foot-3, 300-pound Allen will be matched with rising second-year guard Aaron Banks. But even if he draws rookie guard Spencer Burford, the guard duo has formed a dominant tandem together who rarely allows trespassers across the line.

The Niners currently have the No. 2 & No. 8 ranked guards — from the past two drafts — in Pass-Blocking Efficiency (Min. 300 snaps) Spencer Burford is 2nd (98.1) & Aaron Banks is 8th (97.2). Combined they have allowed 1 sack & 6 quarterback hits this season. 📈 #49ers pic.twitter.com/lL7ShXJfKg — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 20, 2022

Banks delivers this sample of what he does to those who dare cross the line of scrimmage here:

49ers Trent Williams & Aaron Banks putting DE in the dirt pic.twitter.com/8tRtovjDTN — Brad (@Graham_SFN) November 28, 2022

He additionally moved five-time All-Pro J.J. Watt out of the way here:

Beautiful down blocks by 49ers Aaron Banks & Trent Williams pic.twitter.com/OYq6SvpYOn — Brad (@Graham_SFN) November 22, 2022

Burford then held his own facing Watt:

49ers Spencer Burford manipulating JJ Watts leverage gets him on the ground 😳 pic.twitter.com/Bb4PrJdGR6 — Brad (@Graham_SFN) November 22, 2022

But earlier in the season, Burford showed he wasn’t fooled by a defensive lineman/linebacker twist meant to confuse the rookie.

I am in awe of how Spencer Burford made this rep in pass protection look effortless It cannot be overstated how impressive Burford has been so far to start his NFL career pic.twitter.com/sZDcZxAanz — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) September 14, 2022

Purdy will enter this game with an “unpredictable” nature as Allen described. Allen and Washington, though, want to take out the “predictable” part of unpredictable and replace it with uncomfortable. Purdy, though, has a chance to elevate his career record to 3-0 on Christmas Eve.