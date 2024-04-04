49ers New Quarterback Sounds off on Starter Brock Purdy

New 49ers quarterback Josh Dobbs knows the deal. He signed on in San Francisco this offseason not because he thought he had a chance to earn the starting job, but because he thought he would benefit from learning one of the most prominent offenses in the league. He’s not with the 49ers to take Brock Purdy’s job, only to learn from him.

That’s not to say that Dobbs does not have starter potential in the NFL. A fourth-round pick from Tennessee in the 2017 draft, Dobbs waited for his chance to have a starting role, and it finally came last year—playing for an overmatched Arizona team that was biding its time until Kyler Murray returned.

Dobbs went 1-7 with the Cardinals, but was dealt to Minnesota, where he went 4-4 as the Vikings starter but was demoted during an unsightly 3-0 win over the Raiders.

Timing is everything, though. Dobbs had probably the best game of his NFL career in Week 4 against the 49ers, when he went 28-for-41 passing with 265 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 102.2 passer rating. That game may well have gotten Dobbs a job with the Niners.

49ers Have Quarterback Depth

Dobbs appeared on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week to talk about his 2023 season and how he landed with the 49ers. He was asked about Purdy, and his answer was extension (via 49ers Web Zone):

“We played him in Arizona, and that’s why I respected him so much … Now, he does have a great cast, but at the end of the day, he has to be the decision-maker and the driving force of the offense, and the way he makes good decisions, takes care of the football and plays just efficient, clean football.

“Like, he might not go out there and make the wild play all the time, but he’s going to go out there and put his team in a great position to be successful. And that’s what you have to do, especially in the [Kyle] Shanahan offense, and then obviously, especially when you have some really good weapons around you.”

Purdy had an MVP-caliber season in 2023, and had the 49ers within a defensive stop of a Super Bowl championship. He led the team to a 12-4 record as a starter, and set a franchise record for passing yards with 4,280. He threw 31 touchdowns last year, making him the first 49ers quarterback since Jeff Garcia in 2001 to surpass 30 TDs in one year.

Few QB rooms are as deep as the 49ers’ at this point. Not only is Purdy the starter, but Dobbs has been a starter, too, as has veteran Brandon Allen is behind them.

Brock Purdy ‘Wins Football Games’

Purdy was the most efficient quarterback in the NFL last season. Still, he received persistent criticism for being a so-called “system” quarterback, the implication being that Purdy was not a very good quarterback, but, rather, just a guy who can flourish in Shanahan’s innovative offense.

Purdy led the NFL in quarterback rating (113.0), QBR (72.8), yards per reception (13.9) and touchdown percentage (7.0%). He is in only his second season. Thus, Dobbs is not buying the whole “system quarterback” rap.

“That’s why I’ve respected seeing how he’s been able to quickly do that from the first year, getting thrown into the fire, because I know what that feels like,” Dobbs said. “And then being able to go to the NFC Championship Game, be one injury away from going to the Super Bowl, and then go to the Super Bowl the next year in the midst of, obviously, all the people trying to say he’s a game manager, yada, yada, yada.

“At the end of the day, he wins football games and he plays efficient football. That’s all you can ask for.”