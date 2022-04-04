49ers’ George Kittle Gives Fan Hilarious Response During Wrestlemania

By now, fans of the San Francisco 49ers know that George Kittle is an avid wrestling fan — particularly of legendary World Wrestling Entertainment superstar and Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Did the 49ers all-pro tight end just delivered his own version of a “smackdown” while attending Wrestlemania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas during the weekend of April 2?

Turns out Kittle used Twitter to deliver a hilarious response to one fan who tried to trigger him with Los Angeles Rams colors and using their slogan “Rams House” on the 49ers star.

‘Cool Story Bro’

Here’s what occurred:

A man who goes by the Twitter handle @TheMayorRobF sported a Super Bowl champions hat and T-shirt of the Rams. He posted a selfie that read like this:

“George Kittle just walked by me at Wrestlemania and I let him know whose house it is. #RamsHouse,” was what he posted along with six laughing face emojis.

Kittle, however, shared his side of the story: This noted Rams fan asked for pictures with the 49ers’ Pro Bowler.

Same guy who asked for multiple selfie pictures? 😂😂 cool story bro 🤙🏻 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 3, 2022

Brad Graham of @TheSFNiners gave Kittle this response: Pallbearers dancing while carrying a casket.

Turns out, it is true that the Rams fan did indeed have an encounter with Kittle. This video shows Kittle not only carousing a beer during the wrestling spectacle, but at the 12 second mark is when that fan makes his way over to the star tight end.

#49ers TE George Kittle is living his best life this weekend at #WrestleMania 😅🍻 pic.twitter.com/w6qA6odgZC — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) April 3, 2022

Luckily, there was no heated exchange between Kittle and the fan. That same fan did indeed take a selfie photo with Kittle, saying “turns out he’s a cool guy.”

Turns out he’s a cool guy 🍻🍻🍻 Still #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/2DpE6xIH0U — Welcome back 5 (@TheMayorRobF) April 3, 2022

Kittle Also Met Another Fan: A Grammy Award Winning Rapper

Kittle didn’t just have a friendly encounter with a member of the “Rams House.”

An event like Wrestlemania will bring out the celebrities from all walks of life as it’s been lauded as WWE’s Super Bowl. Well, Kittle got the chance to befriend one past Grammy winner.

The rapper Wale, best known for winning “Best Rap Song” for his 2013 track “Lotus Flower Bomb” and has produced four platinum albums, took to the social media website to tell his followers that he and the 49er got the chance to link up.

I met George Kittle yesterday .. we pretty much best friends now — Wale (@Wale) April 3, 2022

Wale, whose real name is Olubowale Victor Akintimehin, shares two things in common with Kittle. One is he’s another lifelong fan of pro wrestling. Wale has even made references to wrestling legends like “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart and Hulk Hogan in past lyrics.

But the other area that Wale has in common with Kittle: He knows offense too.

Before doing songs with renowned artists Lady Gaga, Big Sean, the late Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T and long before signing with Rick Ross’ Maybach Music label alongside Ross and Meek Mill, Wale lined up on the offensive side of the football in college. He played for Robert Morris University as a scout team running back who would “shake the s*** out of you” as former RMU cornerback Vladimir St. Surin told The Athletic’s Stephen J. Nesbitt in a June 26, 2020 article. He would then suit up for Virginia State and Bowie State in the HBCU (Historically Black College or University) realm before turning to music.

Kittle also confirmed he indeed met Wale through his source: Himself.