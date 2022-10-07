49ers’ Shanahan Unveils How Things Got Worse for $85 Million Defender

Arik Armstead was a key interior force in the Monday Night Football romp of the Los Angeles Rams for the San Francisco 49ers.

While only tallying two tackles, he did play the role of locksmith and busting down this door for Nick Bosa:

Nick Bosa sells his rush upfield, loops inside & gets the sack. Great job by Armstead to get the center’s attention on the stunt, allowing for Bosa to get home! #passrush #49ers pic.twitter.com/ZLt7veT8nJ — Coach Aaron Day (@dlinevids1) October 4, 2022

Unfortunately, the 49ers’ $85 million defender who has been lauded for his selfless play and locker room leadership dealt with a new setback that head coach Kyle Shanahan said made things “a little bit worse.”

What Armstead is Now Dealing With

Armstead had already been bothered by a plantar fasciitis injury even during the 24-9 victory over the defending Super Bowl champs.

But now, in his appearance on KNBR’s The Murph and Mac Show on Friday, October 7, Shanahan not only ruled out the veteran Armstead against the Carolina Panthers with that injury, but he’s also now dealing with an ailment on his other foot.

“We’ll see. It’s week-to-week with him right now. But any time we don’t have Arik, we’re concerned. He had something that was bothering him. He got a new thing on a different foot last week that made it a little bit worse and we got to take it a little slower this week,” Shanahan told both hosts.

The Athletic’s David Lombardi later revealed that it was Armstead’s other foot that was bothering him and not the one with plantar fasciitis during the week of practice.

Arik Armstead actually hurt his other foot — not the one with plantar fasciitis. The other foot injury is not plantar fasciitis. Armstead and Kinlaw will likely miss next week's game at Atlanta on top of this one at Carolina — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 7, 2022

Injured Reserve Imminent for Armstead?

One option is now on the table for the valuable trench defender: Injured reserve.

Does Shanahan see that as a possibility? Matt Barrows of The Athletic provided this update.

“Kyle Shanahan said it’s possible Arik Armstead (both feet) goes on IR and takes advantage of the early November bye week to full heal,” Barrows tweeted.

Kyle Shanahan said it’s possible Arik Armstead (both feet) goes on IR and takes advantage of the early November bye week to full heal. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 7, 2022

If Armstead goes on IR, it will mean he will miss the following games following the Panthers contest on October 9: The Atlanta Falcons, the Kansas City Chiefs and the rematch against the Rams at SoFi Stadium. After the November 6 bye week, Armstead would return on November 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers should he end up going on IR.

Fellow First Round DL Also Out

Javon Kinlaw will also be unavailable for the Panthers game.

The former top 15 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, who was ruled out of the Rams game on the eve of the MNF tilt, will also be sidelined with a lingering knee issue. Shanahan reminded reporters that Kinalw’s knee ailment following his ACL tear required being closely monitored.

“We expected some of this going through the offseason. We knew some things would act up on him,” Shanahan said to the Bay Area media on Friday. It has, we hoped he could get to the game last week. Not much improvement this week, so he is definitely out this week. Will most likely be next week, also.”

Kinlaw is dealing with fluid buildup in his knee but is anticipated to be back “sooner than later.”

Javon Kinlaw says his knee isn't in pain and that his current time away — he missed Rams game and first 2 practices of this week — is all part of the longer recovery process from his ACL surgery. Lot of fluid buildup in the knee Sounds like he'll be back sooner rather than later — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 6, 2022

Signs point to veteran 30-year-old Akeem Spence to be elevated to help fill the voids left behind by Armstead and Kinlaw — plus assist Hassan Ridgeway (who got his first sack as a 49er versus the Rams), Kevin Givens and Kerry Hyder Jr. on the interior.