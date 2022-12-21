Kyle Shanahan Details 49ers’ Strategy Down The Stretch

After defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers have officially punched their ticket to the playoffs as the NFC West Champions. Sitting at 10-4, the 49ers won’t be able to catch the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the best record in the NFL at 13-1, and unless they lose out and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win out, they won’t have worry about the fourth seed, so really, San Francisco is feuding with the 11-3 Minnesota Vikings for the second seed, with the “loser” falling to three.

Asked about the 49ers’ strategy moving forward, and whether or not the team would put stars like Christian McCaffrey or Deebo Samuel on snap counts to remain healthy for the playoffs during his Tuesday media session, Shanahan pulled back the curtain ever so slightly.

“Really none, I think that’s one of the biggest mistakes people make just watching it over the years,” Shanahan said (h/t 49ers Webzone). “That’s my opinion, I would understand if you were getting ready for a seven-game series, I don’t think football is like that. It’s three and a half hours. It’s one shot. I’ve been on a lot of teams where you rest guys and or give guys a few more weeks and those are usually the guys who struggle the most in that first playoff game, but I think what situations are different is like last year when it came down to our last game you have guys that are fighting to play because they’re right on the bubble of not being able to play and in this situation those guys you would definitely rest, so anybody who has an injury that could risk them for the following week or something like that’s to me the decisions now that there is no decision. Definitely rest them.”

With 11 players on the injury report who were either limited participants or out of practice entirely for the first practice of Week 16, the 49ers will potentially have to make some of those decisions on players who are “right on the bubble” before the regular season is done.

CMC Has Been Everything The San Francisco 49ers Asked For

Speaking of McCaffrey, Shanahan was asked about how the former Stanford Cardinal has been viewed internally after being acquired from the Carolina Panthers back in October. Unsurprisingly, McCaffrey is as popular in the clubhouse as he is among the fan base.

“Just that he was exactly what was advertised, Shanahan said. “Everyone, we knew what we were getting from what we see on tape, but everyone telling us how hard he worked at things, how consistent he was, how fast he would be able to pick things up and that’s what I’ve been the most impressed on because everyone told us, but I think it’s even been stronger than that.”

Considering McCaffrey ranked fourth in jersey sales back in October upon being acquired by the 49ers, it’s clear fans love San Francisco’s newest offensive weapon. Based on how many snaps McCaffrey is averaging per game since being acquired ahead of Week 7, especially since Elijah Mitchell suffered another injury in Week 12, it’s clear Shanahan and company feel the same way.

Shanahan Didn’t Just Focus On Football During His Long Weekend

After securing a division-clinching win over the Seahawks, Shanahan was asked how he spent his extended weekend off and, in a fun twist of fate, it wasn’t solely focusing on football.

“I just wanted the guys to relax, get off their feet,” Shanahan said. “It’s such a challenge getting ready for that Thursday game. I think every team probably has the same message to their guys. I think it’s a lot more fun when you win and are able to clinch the division like that, so it was nice that we sat around and relaxed, to be able to just reflect, watch some football and I got to go to a couple of my son’s basketball games, which was fun and that was about it.”

Wow, though far from spending $300,000 on a dinner – or $7,000, as Arik Armstead later clarified – getting to spend time with family and watch some youth basketball is a fine way to celebrate earning the most wins of any team in the NFC West, especially as things are about to ramp up heading into the playoffs.