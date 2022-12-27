Kyle Shanahan Hints at the Return of a 49ers signee

Despite being activated off of IR earlier this season, Curtis Robinson is not currently a member of the San Francisco 49ers, as he was released by the team ahead of Week 16 to make room for the return of Javon Kinlaw. Though at the time, the decision to waive Robinson did come as somewhat of a surprise, as Robinson saw action on special teams in Weeks 6-8, the return of Kinlaw, when coupled with needs at other positions, created a perfect storm for John Lynch to send the Stanford product packing.

Fortunately, the separation between the two parties may prove short-lived, as, according to Kyle Shanahan during his media availability session on Monday, the 49ers plan to bring the collegiate Cardinal back as a member of their practice squad.

“Yes, I do. Yeah, I think we’re trying to do that as we speak,” Shanahan said regarding Robinson’s return.

Though some will quibble with the decision to activate Robinson off of IR when teams are only afforded eight returns per season, a move that has forced players like Deebo Samuel and Jimmy Garoppolo to remain on the active roster despite longer-term injuries, Shanahan, Lynch, and company clearly thought the second-year linebacker could help the team when he was activated back in October, and he could provide similar value down the stretch should a deal actually go through.

Kyle Shanahan Explains Activating Curtis Robinson off of IR

When asked about why Robinson was activated off of IR on October 15th after landing on the list on August 31st with an ankle injury, Shanahan explained that, at the time, the team’s string of injuries made adding reinforcements a risk worth taking.

“Where we were on special teams at the time and how big of a player we thought he could be for us on special teams. And so, we were excited to get him back and do that. You know, hindsight’s 20/20, obviously, nothing against him on that, but those are the risks you take when you’re trying to get guys back and trying to have guys up. We had a number of guys down at one time, so we put a number of guys on IR so we could fill the roster and those are the gambles you have to take, and we ended up becoming one short on it at the end of the year.”

Though Robinson hasn’t played a snap on defense so far as a member of the 49ers and hasn’t even earned any actions on special teams since Week 8, San Francisco will potentially be able to use him down the stretch if he agrees to terms on a practice squad and is elevated to the active roster for Week 17 or 18.

The San Francisco 49ers Have 4 Special Teams Aces

Part of the reason why Robinson hasn’t received much action on defense or special teams for the 49ers has been the presence of four players, Charlie Woerner, George Odum, Oren Burks, and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, who have each played at least 67 percent of the team’s snaps through Week 16.

While the play of Woerner and Flannigan-Fowles shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as the duo ranked one and two in terms of special teams snaps in 2021, respectively, but the additions of Odum and Burks, who were signed in free agency, have already paid dividends for the 49ers. Of the 49 players who have recorded at least ten tackles so far this season, Odum and Burks rank first and 16th with 18 and 11 tackles, respectively, with Flannigan-Fowles coming in at third with 15 tackles, according to Team Rankings.

Without the additions of Odum and Burks, Robinson may have had a featured role with the 49ers on the third phase of the game, but their presence, when coupled with the returns of Woerner and Flannigan Fowles, resulted in multiple DNPs and his ultimate release.