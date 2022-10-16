Kyle Shanahan Updates 49ers Fans On Latest Round Of Injuries

As he does after every game, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan updates fans and media alike about the injuries suffered by his team over the course of the contest. In Week 6, like seemingly every other week of the season so far, that list was expansive.

“Injuries from the game,” Shanahan began. “Huf got evaluated for a concussion, came back, was cleared. Sampson, knee, is Achilles tendonitis, he came back and finished. Ray-Ray, same thing with a concussion, he was cleared. Mooney, left with a groin, never returned, McGlinchey calf never returned, and Flanagan falls at the end, something about his knee, never returns.”

When asked about the severity of Charvarius Ward‘s groin injury, Shanahan attempted to provide an update but could only say so much, considering the need for further testing.

“Um, we’re not sure yet (about the injury),” Shanahan said. “I hope not, but he couldn’t go, which isn’t usually a good sign, but we’ll see tomorrow.”

After discussing Ward’s knee, Shanahan turned his attention to Mike McGlinchey, the Niners’ starting right tackle who left the game at the half with a calf injury.



“Um, same thing (as Ward),” Shanahan said. “It was his calf, not exactly sure, we need to do some testing on it. He went out, I think he returned at the end of the second quarter, tried to tough it out, and then I think by the time he left at halftime and stopped moving a little bit, he realized he couldn’t go.”

The San Francisco 49ers Didn’t Like Javon Kinlaw’s Progress

Later, Shanahan was asked if Javon Kinlaw will be able to return from IR this season, and he gave an interesting answer.

“Um, I think there always is but we’ll see how he reacts here,” Shanahan replied. “He hasn’t reacted in the way we wanted over the past few weeks, so we didn’t think it was happening fast, so we just made this four-week commitment, especially with the Bye week coming up, so hopefully he’ll get better then.”

If Kinlaw is unable to play at a high level, or return moving forward, the Niners may be wise to address the position at some point before the trade deadline, as they were already being linked to players like Daron Payne before the SC State alumnus was even placed on IR.

Jason Verrett’s Status Is Still Up-In-The Air

Shanahan was also asked about the status of Jason Verrett, who had his practice window opened up to return from the PUP list but has yet to become a member of the 53-man roster due to soreness in his knee. Was there any further update on the status of Verrett’s knee?

“General soreness in his knee, I think, if that’s your question?” Shanahan said.

When the reporter followed it up with a question specifically clarifying whether or not the knee is a problem, Shanahan provided an update.

“Um no it’s not related to the surgery, but there’s things in his knee that are tough when you come back from that stuff.”

Unless the 49ers opt to shut Verrett down for the remainder of the season, he will have to be activated off of PUP this week, as his 21-day window was opened up on October 5th, but it’s far less clear when he will be healthy enough to return to the field.

Kyle Shanahan Provides Some Positive Updates Too

After a mountain of misfortune, Matt Barrows of The Athletic swooped in and gave fans a rare silver lining. Though the Niners’ injury report will all but certainly feature double-digit names heading into Week 7, Trent Williams and Nick Bosa may end the week with a status of (+).

“Kyle Shanahan said Trent Williams and Nick Bosa could return to the lineup in seven days versus the Cheifs,” Barrows tweeted.