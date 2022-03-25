Latest Mock: 49ers Take SEC Defender Who Can Play ‘Right Away’

The free agency frenzy of March is soon nearing its monthly end, and the San Francisco 49ers have seen their share of losses and gains especially on defense.

But there’s still one more event where the ‘Niners can do more adding for the 2022 haul: The NFL Draft.

And in the latest mock draft projection released on Thursday, March 24, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic has the 49ers upgrading one position that has been a hot topic for 49er fans: Cornerback.

But this time, this projected cornerback is a brand new name and could be this season’s Ambry Thomas per this latest mock.

49ers Take SEC Defender who can ‘Compete Outside Instinctively Right Away’

We’ve seen names like Washington’s Kyler Gordon, Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant and Florida’s Kaiir Elam attached to the 49ers at No. 61 of the second round. All are either versatile or tall/physical cornerbacks.

Baumgardner’s pick is under six-feet, yet is one who has climbed up boards following his combine and Pro Day workouts: Roger McCreary of Auburn. Here’s what Baumgardner wrote:

“A press corner with SEC experience. Tough to beat that. McCreary (5-11, 190) doesn’t have great length and still has room to grow as a zone corner, but much like Ambry Thomas for the 49ers a year ago, McCreary would be a player who can come in and compete outside instinctively right away.”

McCreary is battle tested — having played in 39 games across four seasons for the Tigers. When facing the likes of national juggernauts Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and the SEC gauntlet, he snatched up 135 tackles, 10 for a loss behind the line of scrimmage, delivered 30 pass breakups and swooped up six interceptions. In 2021 he was named a First-Team All-SEC selection.

Here’s what can likely draw more intrigue for 49er fans itching for a cornerback come April 29 when the 49ers can draft: McCreary has a higher coverage grade from Pro Football Focus than Florida’s Elam and projected top 20 pick Derek Stingley Jr. of LSU.

And before Ja’Marr Chase lit up NFL cornerbacks as a rookie that helped spearhead a surprise Super Bowl run from the Cincinnati Bengals, McCreary accomplished this in front of the dominating LSU Tiger wideout:

We all know Chase and we also know how dominant he was the 2020 year. Now let me present Roger McCreary, the only corner to keep him bottled up that year. McCreary is a very sticky corner, hard to shake and will never let you win a hand fight to create separation like chase tried pic.twitter.com/UbOxMYtvr7 — NathanAmsdenNFL (@NathanAmsdenNFL) March 25, 2022

Would 49ers Consider Another CB After Ward Signing?

Charvarius Ward was among the aggressive free agent moves made during this cycle — with the 49ers handing him $42 million total to bring a needed press man corner presence.

But could the 49ers refuse to settle on just one press corner?

This is where McCreary can come in, should he fall into the second round. Lance Zierlein of nfl.com called him “a press-man cornerback with physical limitations that could create occasional roller-coaster matchups on Sundays” in his draft evaluation. Zierlein added that McCreary can “bully the release and alter route-timing” when in press coverage.

This should sound enticing for a secondary that already has to deal with Cooper Kupp, De’Andre Hopkins and D.K. Metcalf twice a year…but now will come across Allen Robinson of the Los Angeles Rams. There’s the added lingering possibility of Odell Beckham returning to the champs.

There’s also this: K’Waun Williams signing with the Denver Broncos leaves a vacated spot in the secondary. McCreary, though, doesn’t fit the mold as a slot cornerback with his aggression at the line. He would be better suited as an opposite press option to Ward in certain coverage packages if he were to be taken at No. 61 overall. But adding him at that spot is capable of elevating the physical level of the 49ers’ cornerbacks.