49ers’ Trade Offer for Lions QB Matthew Stafford Revealed by Insider

Despite public praise for Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers appear to be in the market for a new quarterback and rumors are heating up linking the team to Matthew Stafford. Forbes’ Vincent Frank reported the 49ers and Lions had significant talks during Senior Bowl week.

“49ers and Detroit have been talking trade through the night,” Frank tweeted on January 29. “Holmes wants it done quick, any team.”

What are the Niners willing to give up for Stafford? The 49ers’ package so far has centered around multiple second-round picks, per Frank.

“49ers offered 2 second round picks and 2 third rounds picks. From what I know,” Frank added.

There Are Conflicting Reports on the Niners’ Interest Level in Stafford

4thNGold Podcast’s Javier Vega also remarked on the Niners-Lions trade talks for Stafford. Vega reported the “final details” for the trade are being ironed out but so far there has been no deal.

“49ers and Stafford is getting closer,” Vega said on Twitter on January 28. “The information I am receiving final details being hammered out.”

There have been conflicting reports on how close the 49ers are to acquiring Stafford. The Athletic’s David Lombardi reported the Niners are not close to finalizing a deal for the Lions quarterback.

“After the NFL Network reported the 49ers still like Jimmy Garoppolo and haven’t yet been close to finalizing a trade for Matt Stafford, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are again taking a pragmatic approach here,” Lombardi detailed. “They’re open to improving the roster all while feeling they currently have a good QB- they don’t feel compelled to overbid if Detroit asks too much.”

The Lions Reportedly Want to Get a Deal Done by the Super Bowl

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported a deal for Stafford is expected to be reached by the Super Bowl. The question is what team will land the veteran quarterback in a trade.

“The interest is significant,” Rapoport said on Twitter. “Expect a trade before the Super Bowl.”

Not everyone is buying the Lions’ sense of urgency as one league source told NFL insider Josina Anderson that Detroit is looking for a “sucker.” We will see just how quickly the Lions can land a suitor and if they will come down on their asking price.

“Text from league source on the Lions trade talks for QB Matthew Stafford: ‘I’m sure they’ll get a trade, but right now they’re looking for a sucker to overpay,'” Anderson explained on Twitter.

The 49ers’ Praise of Jimmy G Could be to Drum Up Trade Interest Around the NFL

Frank also reported the 49ers are ready to move on from Garoppolo this offseason. This may be confusing since both Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have offered public support for Garoppolo. The team is believed to be taking a different approach than some teams as they look to potentially deal Garoppolo and do not want to ruin his trade value by criticizing their quarterback.

“The public support for Garoppolo from San Francisco’s brass does nothing to change this,” Frank noted. “It’s all about playing the PR game, which every team around the NFL does. The 49ers want to get draft picks(s) in a Garoppolo trade rather than releasing him outright. Pulling a Rams and publicly bashing your quarterback does nothing to benefit San Francisco from this perspective.”

Even if the 49ers opt to move on from Garoppolo, Stafford is not the only option for San Francisco. The Niners could address the position in the draft, sign a veteran in free agency or acquire a player like Sam Darnold who could potentially be on the trade market if the Jets select a quarterback.

