New Mock Draft Stunner: 49ers Grab Successor to Pro Bowlers

Always in the aftermath of every NFL Combine, mock NFL Drafts get altered.

Does this mean there’s the belief that the San Francisco 49ers won’t go cornerback, wide receiver, safety or defensive line with their first pick at No. 61 come April 29?

The latest mock from Bleacher Report released on Tuesday, March 8 made some alterations. Gone is the idea of the ‘Niners taking a cornerback, let alone a defensive back, with their first pick in the second round.

But their belief is looking like this: The 49ers will instead grab someone who could either learn from two Pro Bowlers on the roster if both stick around, or this prospect ends up taking over one of their spots.

Who Goes No. 61 now?

So no cornerback Kaiir Elam out of Florida at the 61st spot to bolster the 49ers’ secondary. There’s also no Logan Hall from Houston. The defensive back and defensive lineman are slotted to go at No. 19 and No. 35, respectively.

There’s also no Christian Watson, as B/R has him going before the 49ers’ selection at No. 54. So B/R squashes the potential Trey Lance North Dakota State reunion with the towering and freakishly athletic wideout.

So if not those three, then who? Bleacher Report is going with someone with “excellent mobility” to bolster two key positions — since he’ll add versatility to a needed unit if taken.

And the 49ers’ first selection? Dylan Parham of Memphis.

That’s right: A center and guard. Plus a man who thrived in an RPO (run pass option) offense and the potential replacement for either the aging seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack or fellow Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson. That’s who B/R thinks the 49ers should gravitate toward first.

Should the 49ers be Thinking About a Replacement?

The 6-foot-2, 311-pound Parham is indeed a stunner — considering how most 49er fans and draft experts thought more about the skill positions as high draft needs.

As it is, the 49ers are facing free agent questions at the skill spots with the 2022 cycle set for Wednesday, March 16. Offensive linemen were considered an afterthought for the 49ers at No. 61. And to add to it: The 49ers made the decision to add one extra interior option on a reserves/future contract on Tuesday: Former Cincinnati Bengals practice squad member Keaton Sutherland.

The #49ers have signed OL Keaton Sutherland to a Reserve/Future contract. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 8, 2022

Then again, the 49ers do face questions involving both Mack and Tomlinson’s 49ers future.

The savvy veteran Mack is up in his years and is in the twilight of his NFL career. The native of Santa Barbara, California will be 37 during the 2022 season. He also plays an often underestimated, yet important, position on the 49ers.

Mack is credited for being one of the league’s best run blockers and a top hole creator for the run-first 49ers. He also ended the season without allowing a single sack his side in the last 12 games including playoffs according to Pro Football Focus.

While Parham lined up mostly at guard, Dane Brugler, NFL Draft expert at The Athletic, lists Parham as the No. 2 center of this 2022 NFL Draft class.

Looking at my center draft rankings, the top-four all project as NFL starters. The next four can be valuable back-ups and have starting upside: 1. Tyler Linderbaum

2. Dylan Parham

3. Luke Fortner

4. Cole Strange 5. Dohnovan West

6. Cam Jurgens

7. Alec Linstrom

8. Dawson Deaton — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 5, 2022

He also ran a respectable 5-flat 40-yard dash time in Indianapolis…which is considered quick for centers or guards.

But here’s a kicker: He’s naturally never been a lineman. Per WKRN-TV Nashville sports director Cory Curtis, Parham is a converted tight end, which helps explain his foot quickness.

Memphis OL Dylan Parham is a converted TE and has gone from 240 to 310. He plays guard but is confident he could make the move to center in the NFL if needed. pic.twitter.com/MeMujQEqOa — Cory Curtis (@CoryCurtis2) March 3, 2022

Plus via B/R draft analyst Brandon Thorn, Parham has these notes on where Parham has lined up across the Memphis line: 28 at left guard, 12 at right guard and made 11 starts at right tackle — making the Tigers’ trench standout one of the most versatile and athletic line options in the upcoming draft.

As for Tomlinson, he wasn’t franchise tagged by the 49ers on the day tags could be made by each team (March 8). No 49er was.

As expected, the 49ers did not use their franchise tag this season. Paying a fixed 2022 rate for any player would’ve been unfeasible for their tight salary-cap situation. SF will have much more accounting control over multiyear extensions — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 8, 2022

Tomlinson is coming off his best season yet. But he’s been listed as the top free agent guard by outlets like B/R and PFF. With no tag made, his 49ers future is looking nebulous.

Plugging Parham as the 49ers’ first 2022 draft selection could be a sign: There’s the sense a different looking 49ers line will take shape next fall season.