49ers Likely to Add More QBs After Contract Signing: Insider

We know this: No matter what happens to Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance won’t be the only quarterback on the San Francisco 49ers roster now that Nate Sudfeld has a new contract.

But fans of the 49ers should also keep this in mind, per what one Bay Area insider mentioned on the evening of Thursday, March 10: Sudfeld and Lance will likely still face competition.

The 6-foot-6, 227-pound backup Sudfeld was rewarded a one-year, fully guaranteed $2 million deal with the upside to reach $3 million, a source told ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Thursday. Schefter was told that the 28-year-old Sudfeld has “starter potential” in the league.

NBC Sports Bay Area columnist Matt Maiocco included that Sudfeld was given appreciation by the 49ers after being elevated for the NFC title game.

But that’s not the only statement worth noting by the veteran columnist and team insider. Maiocco was asked if Sudfeld’s signing means that the 49ers won’t chase after any more quarterbacks. Not so fast.

“I think they’ll still bring in two other QBs,” Maiocco tweeted back. “One to compete and one UDFA (undrafted free agent).”

One Option is ‘Highly Recommended’ by one 49ers Assistant, Maiocco said

Before Sudfeld’s new deal, Maiocco compiled a list of notable free agents the 49ers can target during this upcoming free agency signing period — set to begin at 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday, March 16 — on Thursday afternoon.

He mentioned one name who was “highly recommended” by 49ers newcomer Anthony Lynn: Tyrod Taylor. Here’s what Maiocco wrote:

“The 49ers expect to trade Garoppolo this offseason and officially make the transition to Trey Lance. They will still need a veteran backup as insurance and to provide assistance to Lance in any way possible. Tyrod Taylor, whose starting days are behind him, checks all the boxes. Taylor comes highly recommended by new 49ers assistant head coach/running backs Anthony Lynn, previously the head coach of the Chargers during Taylor’s time there. Taylor also has a similar playing style to Lance, which is a priority for coach Kyle Shanahan when putting together his quarterback room. Taylor is likely to receive a one-year contract at a reasonable rate.”

Taylor was the only signal-caller who made Maiocco’s list of updated free agent options. Taylor is part of a free agency class that includes former first rounders Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota.

Here’s where Taylor ties into Lynn: He spent four seasons together with the longtime offensive mind. Taylor was the Buffalo Bills’ starting quarterback from 2015 to 2016 when Lynn served as the Bills’ assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. During those two seasons, Taylor never threw more than 6 interceptions and delivered a combined 37 touchdown passes per Pro Football Reference. Taylor also won his most career games with the Bills (22 total). He was then with Lynn when he took over as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Who Could be UDFA Option?

The undrafted quarterback option is brand new pertaining to the 49ers.

The list of pickings for the 2022 incoming rookie QB class isn’t the deepest compared to 2021. Most mock drafts has the first quarterback taken off the board after the first five picks, with some not even placing a quarterback as a first round draft option in the top 10.

But as far as who could go undrafted, who could fit that billing as someone who could add roster depth plus also fit the offense soon to be catered to Lance?

One name worth watching who participated in the 2022 NFL Combine: D’Eriq King of the University of Miami. King, who also starred at the University of Houston, has been projected by nfl.com’s Lance Zierlein as a “bottom of roster or practice squad candidate.” But with the 49ers already having installed zone read plays, this could suit King perfectly to add to a QB room needing signal callers who fit the mobility mold.

