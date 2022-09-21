49ers Called a ‘Trade Target’ for Record-Breaking $2 Million Back

Perhaps the San Francisco 49ers won’t stop at just promoting Marlon Mack to the active roster to aid the running game?

Following Ty Davis-Price sustaining a high ankle sprain plus last season’s leading rusher Elijah Mitchell dealing with a sprained MCL, the 49ers decided to promote the former 1,000-yard back from the Indianapolis Colts from the practice squad on Tuesday, September 20. This now gives the 49ers the following healthy options for their road trip to Denver in Week 3: Mack, Jeff Wilson and undrafted rookie Jordan Mason. Deebo Samuel is also included as he’s back taking handoffs.

Still, the 49ers are realistically left with three true RB choices for their interconference showdown on Sunday Night Football. And one NFL analyst wrote on the morning of Wednesday, September 21 that the 49ers “appear to be in a bind with their offensive depth just two weeks into the 2022 NFL season.”

Which leads to Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report believing the 49ers have some trade targets to consider. One of them not only has ties to a popular former 49ers assistant, but was a record-breaking running back at his previous stop.

$2 Million RB ‘Needs a Franchise to Free Him From Situation,’ Analyst Writes

At the top of Tansey’s list is this new name that has surfaced: A versatile and past leading rusher from the AFC East.

“Myles Gaskin needs a franchise to free him from his situation with the Miami Dolphins,” Tansey writes.

Gaskin, who’s currently in the final season of his four-year, $2,606,777 deal that makes him an unrestricted free agent in 2023 per Spotrac, finds himself in a deeper backfield that includes one past beloved 49er.

“Gaskin was kept on the 53-man roster after training camp despite the presence of Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert,” Tansey said. “Edmonds and Mostert have dominated most of the running back touches through two weeks, which has left Gaskin on the outside looking in. Of course, Miami could try to keep Gaskin in the case of an injury happening, but the Dolphins need to find a solution to his problem if Edmonds and Mostert stay healthy.”

Gaskin Was Record-Breaker at Last Stop

Not long ago, the 5-foot-10, 194-pound Gaskin was rewriting the history books at his last stop before the Dolphins: The University of Washington.

And it wasn’t just for the Huskies. Gaskin was shattering Pac-12 Conference records.

He became the first in Pac-12 history to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in four seasons. He also became the Husky record holder in career rushing yards with 5,323 and total touchdowns with 62.

Myles Gaskin 1-yard touchdown run. Gaskin ties the Washington record with 37 career touchdowns. #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/H1Np5JBZGR — Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 11, 2017

One notable player he surpassed? Former first rounder and UW legend Napoleon Kaufman.

What Could the 49ers Offer?

This could be a situation where the head coach and former 49ers offensive coordinator can link up before their December 4 meeting when the Dolphins come to Levi’s Stadium.

“Kyle Shanahan would love to dial up his old assistant, Mike McDaniel, and ask for Gaskin in a trade given the current running back situation in San Francisco. Gaskin would give the 49ers a young, explosive back to partner with Wilson and Mack that help get their offense going,” Tansey said.

But what would the 49ers be willing to give up according to Tansey?

“San Francisco would likely have to use a Day 3 draft pick to pry Gaskin from Miami, and if he continues to not see the field much, the Dolphins should consider trading him somewhere,” Tansey writes.

The 49ers could wait it out a little longer to get Mitchell and Davis-Price into the fold once healthy. But if the injuries continue to mount up, Gaskin’s ties to a 49ers-like offense could persuade the Niners to give in and add him as an insurance policy.