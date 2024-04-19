49ers Predicted to Trade Up for Elite-Speed WR in 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL draft is less than a week away and the San Francisco 49ers are being predicted to make a major move for a WR. San Francisco boasts the likes of Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, but Aiyuk’s future is uncertain and Samuel’s is only a bit more stable.

Correspondingly, Niners Nation analyst Kyle Posey has predicted the 49ers to trade up to the 21st pick for Texas prospect Adonai Mitchell.

“Upon seeing the Pittsburgh Steelers secure LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., we recognized the need to preempt other potential wide receiver-needy teams… This draft is intended to build around our quarterback, and the best way to do that is to ensure he has weapons. Yes, Jauan Jennings and Deebo Samuel are still on the roster, but the odds of both being around after the 2024 season are slim. I’m thinking big picture. Brandon Aiyuk and Adonai Mitchell give [Brock] Purdy two stud wideouts for the foreseeable future,” Posey wrote on April 18.

It makes plenty of sense, although the 49ers would have to pay a big price to move up. In this simulation, San Francisco is giving up three picks (2024 5th round pick, 2024 7th round pick, 2025 3rd round pick) to the Miami Dolphins.

Adonai Mitchell Bringing Big-Play Potential to NFL

Mitchell began his college career at Georgia, but was somewhat anonymous through two seasons. When he transferred heading into the 2023 season, Mitchell had won two CFP National Championships but he also only totaled 560 receiving yards in 21 games played.

The switch to Texas gave Mitchell a new opportunity, and it’s fair to say he made the most of it. He only had 845 receiving yards, but Mitchell scored 11 touchdowns and averaged 15.4 yards per reception per Sports Reference.

But the reason why Mitchell is a highly-touted prospect is not the resume, but his traits. He’s 6’4″ and ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, something you don’t see often. However, he is a somewhat raw prospect as NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein points out.

“Ascending prospect with size, speed and ball skills to become a very good NFL receiver,” Zierlein wrote. “But he’s still in the process of bridging those traits. Mitchell can beat press and has the speed to take the battle to the third level but he’s still learning the art of bullying the catch space in tight quarters and jump-ball battles.”

NFL Insider Speaks on 49ers WR Rumors

There has been constant speculation over Brandon Aiyuk’s future, including conflicting rumors and reports. The latest development in a potential Aiyuk trade has come from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. The reporter shut down the idea that the Pittsburgh Steelers are pushing to make a move for Aiyuk.

“The notion that Aiyuk had requested a trade is not accurate,” Florio said on April 18 on 93.7 The Fan. “The notion that the Steelers had been the most aggressive is not accurate. My understanding is there was maybe a phone call weeks ago and the response was, ‘We’re not trading the guy.’ And that was that.”

That’s good news for 49ers fans, as Aiyuk is coming off his best season yet. But whether or not the 49ers give the receiver a contract extension remains to be seen.