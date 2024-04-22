Proposed 49ers Trade Lands ‘Stud’ Wideout

Despite reaching the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers could use a trade up in the draft for a “stud” wide receiver — even if Brandon Aiyuk stays.

Niners Nation’s Kyle Posey proposed that San Francisco swing a trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up 10 spots in the draft on Thursday. That would allow the 49ers to grab Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

“Upon seeing the Pittsburgh Steelers secure LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., we recognized the need to preempt other potential wide receiver-needy teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, and Buffalo Bills,” Posey wrote.

“Old friend Mike McDaniel has a pick in the first and second rounds, but after picking No. 55, he won’t pick again until No. 158. It didn’t take much to get Mike to agree,” Posey wrote. “He responded to our text with a thumbs-up and a “cool glasses” emoji. In the second round, Miami ended up drafting BYU tackle Kingsley Suamataia. You’re welcome, Mike.”

In all, San Francisco would give up the No. 31 pick, No. 179 in the fifth round, No. 251 in the seventh round, and a 2025 third rounder. While it’s a lot, Posey details why it’s worth it for the 49ers.

“This draft is intended to build around our quarterback, and the best way to do that is to ensure he has weapons. Yes, Jauan Jennings and Deebo Samuel are still on the roster, but the odds of both being around after the 2024 season are slim,” Posey wrote. “I’m thinking big picture. Brandon Aiyuk and Adonai Mitchell give Purdy two stud wideouts for the foreseeable future.”

Posey, of course, is having the proposal hinge on a new deal for Aiyuk amid trade speculation. Aiyuk has been adamant about a new contract all offseason instead of playing on his $14.12 million deal.

49ers on Thin Ice at WR if Brandon Aiyuk Leaves

If the 49ers part with Aiyuk this offseason, the team still has Samuel and Jennings for 2024. Samuel enters the final year of his three-year, $71.55 million deal, and he could command another big contract in 2025.

Jennings similarly has a one-year, $4.89 million deal this year, and he could ask for much more depending on how this season shakes out. He stepped up at times for the 49ers last season amid 19 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown, but his previous seasons held more promise.

12 minutes of Brandon Aiyuk Highlights from 2023🍿 via: SportsProduction on YT pic.twitter.com/noiwYtt4cz — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) April 21, 2024

Jennings had 416 yards receiving on 35 catches in 2022, and he had a career-high five touchdowns in 2021. He has a 12.3 yards per catch average for his career, and Jennings posted his best mark at 13.9 yards per reception in 2023.

Samuel meanwhile looked as dominant as ever in 20203 amid his 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns. He has 283 catches for 4,122 yards and 19 touchdowns in five seasons.

Adonai Mitchell Becomes More Sought After if Brandon Aiyuk Gets Trade

Aiyuk would leave a void for the 49ers if he got traded, and Samuel plus Jennings likely won’t fill it. Last season, Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in his second-straight 1,000-yard season.

That’s where Mitchell could become a serious No. 2 receiver right off the bat. He’s fresh off a big season at Texas where he caught 55 passes for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“Mitchell’s fluidity at his size makes him a tough matchup, especially in the red zone,” Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema wrote. “The biggest area of concern I have with him is that I wish he attacked the ball more when it was in the air. If he improves in that category, he has fringe WR1/WR2 abilities.”