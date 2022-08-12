NFL Exec Weighs in on Jimmy Garoppolo’s Trade Value for 49ers

Is longer better for the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo?

We’ve reached this point: The 49ers starting off the 2022 preseason with their Friday, August 12 home contest versus the Green Bay Packers already here — and Garoppolo still remains untraded and unreleased.

But in a conversation with Heavy Senior NFL writer Matt Lombardo, one NFL executive shared his thoughts on what Garoppolo’s trade value is starting to look like and details if the 49ers keeping him longer is better.

What Exec Said

The NFC personnel executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, first shared what the 49ers could get out of the Cleveland Browns.

“The Niners could probably get at least a third-round pick from a team like the Browns, but the longer they hold him, the price could go way up,” the executive said.

As of Thursday, August 11, the Browns have resurfaced as a potential destination due to the lingering future involving Deshaun Watson per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Watson is still scheduled to start for the Browns in their preseason debut at 4 p.m. Pacific Time versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, according to the Associated Press, Watson is willing to accept an eight-game suspension since he’s slated for six once the regular season starts.

But outside of Cleveland, the NFC personnel executive weighed in on this scenario: A “what if” scenario involving if a team loses their starting quarterback to an injury in week one.

“Imagine if a team loses their starter between now and Week 1. What would the Rams trade the Niners if Matthew Stafford goes down? It has to be much higher,” he said.

Overall: “The longer San Francisco holds him, the better they’ll do, in any trade.”

Analysts Weigh in on Garoppolo’s Next Stop

The NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” dove into Garoppolo’s future on the morning of Friday, August 12.

Former NFL cornerback Jason McCourty questioned the Browns’ thought process.

“I mean, why?” McCourty first asked the panel. “When you trade for Deshaun Watson and you’re the Cleveland Browns, you know he’s going to be suspended. You know there’s not a chance he’s going to play all 17 games. You plan for this. To me, that’s the reason you sign Jacoby Brissett. [Head coach] Kevin Stefanski has come out and said ‘Hey, the plan is for Jacoby to play and to be the guy in the absence of Deshaun Watson.’ So, why now is it ‘alright, let’s scramble and let’s go and try to sign Jimmy Garoppolo?’ When he’s had offseason surgery and hasn’t practiced all of training camp. And when you sign and trade for him, is it going to be better than Brissett is right now? A guy who’s been there, who’s learned the playbook and has earned the trust of the guys in the locker room. So for me, I kind of question it.”

New host Jamie Erdahl-Buckman revealed her top choices in this order: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Houston Texans, the Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons. She noticeably left out the Browns.

“I just don’t like the Browns as a destination for him,” Erdahl-Buckman tweeted.

Outside of GMF, Fox Sports 1 radio personality Colin Cowherd believes that the Giants have seen enough of Daniel Jones — prompting his belief that Garoppolo should come over.