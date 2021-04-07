NFL Fans React to 49ers Likely Drafting Mac Jones

The San Francisco 49ers are drafting Mac Jones at No. 3 overall, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter.

"It'll be Mac Jones." Adam Schefter is confident the 49ers will take the Alabama QB with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft https://t.co/U6Oeo2M0FI pic.twitter.com/uz8oeYknrS — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 6, 2021

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

What 49ers Fans Think of the Team Picking Mac Jones

So, what are 49ers fans thinking of this addition?

Well, they ultimately hate it.

Career Suicide for Kyle & John! PERIOD! They both have whiffed on the QB and all 1st Round selection since 2017! They will do it again with selecting Mac Jones! They will deserve it….. — O-MARTIN 🇺🇸🇵🇭🪖⛑🩺 (@createurde_fasi) April 6, 2021

Jones is elite. Twitter has never played football. — Warming Pacific (@PacificWarming) April 6, 2021

And itll be the beginning of the end for Shanahan and @JohnLynch49ers if they traded away the farm for a system QB over elite talent like Justin Fields. Id rather just roll with Jimmy and take Kyle Pitts or one of the WRs instead of wasting it on Mac. What a disaster it would be. — Nicholas Suarez🇨🇴🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@Nas1781) April 6, 2021

Dedicated athlete v donut tester pic.twitter.com/T6pJN3PHRP — RockinJohnnie (@John06747634) April 6, 2021

"With the 3rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft The San Francisco 49ers select" Me hoping Goodell doesn't say Mac Jones: pic.twitter.com/c7FwnDs6vx — Petty MF'N Pendergrass (@Yun6_Sn0) April 6, 2021

The biggest trade in franchise history is for an Alabama quarterback that 90% of the fan base already hates. Beautiful — Jbles (@jblesthree) April 6, 2021

And that’s just a small dose of tweets.

Mac Jones is Considered a Cross Between Jimmy G. & Matt Ryan

There is no doubt the 49ers will draft their future franchise quarterback at No. 3 overall with all of the signal-caller talent available, but will it be Mac Jones?

At the end of the month, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is projected to go No. 1 over to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Zach Wilson is expected to land with New York Jets. This leaves the 49ers having to choose between Alabama’s Mac Jones, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, or Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

Shanahan confirmed during last week’s conference call that it’s complicated to evaluate Lance, who missed last season due to COVID-19 and a report from NBC Sports’ Peter King announced that the 49ers chose to attend Mac Jones’ second Pro Day in Tuscaloosa last week over Fields’ in Ohio.

That will be the third time the 49ers have watched Jones in action. The first time, they sent scouts to watch him in action during the 2020 season and then attended his first Pro Day a few days ago.

Jones was thrown into a starting role once Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined with a hip injury in 2019. During that season, Jones completed 69 percent of his passes that season for 1,503 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

He stepped his game up in 2020 as an elite starter, completing 77 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and four interceptions on top of a National Championship ring for the Crimson Tide.

According to NFL GM turned analyst, Mike Tannenbaum Jones is a “cross between Jimmy Garoppolo and Matt Ryan.”

Heavy on 49ers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content! Follow thefor the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The Niners Plan to Lead With Garoppolo in 2021

Oh but wait, there’s more.

Schefter added that Jimmy G. is staying put for the 2021 season.

Shanahan confirmed the 49ers want Garoppolo to lead the team in 2021, though by the looks of it, he’ll still have some competition to keep him on his toes.

“We’ve got a guy in here we know we can win with — a guy that our players love, that we love,” Shanahan said. “We’re excited to have him this year, and we’re excited to have a hell of a quarterback right behind him, learning for when the time’s his.”

Whoever they turn to at No. 3 overall will more than likely sit behind Garoppolo next season to learn and develop from him, similar to what the Chiefs did with Patrick Mahomes.

“That’s a good example, the most obvious example of having a really good quarterback, drafting a young guy, having success, and moving on the next year,” he said.

READ NEXT: