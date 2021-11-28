NFL Insider Reveals 49ers’ Plan at Quarterback in 2022

We could be seeing the final days of the Jimmy Garoppolo era with the San Francisco 49ers, according to one NFL Insider.

On the Sunday morning edition of “Gameday Morning” on the NFL Network, insider Ian Rapoport unveiled what the plan is for the 49ers behind center.

The plan: Trade Jimmy G by season’s end…then allow the Trey Lance era to commence.

‘Allow me to Shut That Door’

Rapoport first pointed out how 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan “opened the door” for the possibility of Garoppolo potentially coming back in 2022. But then came this statement from Rapoport:

“Allow me to shut that door,” Rapoport said. “Absent a Super Bowl run, which at this point is still theoretically possible, this is the 49ers’ plan next season: Start Trey Lance, trade Jimmy Garoppolo.”

Rapoport dove further.

“They’ve been pretty up front about that (finding a trade suitor),” Rapoport said. “What Garoppolo is doing now is increasing the value of picks the 49ers get in a trade involving him, and they make it more likely that a place he wants to go would want to take him.”

More from the morning segment can be heard below.

Garoppolo Addressed Future This Week

Before Thanksgiving, the question was asked to Garoppolo: Do you see yourself in San Francisco in 2022?

“I mean, honestly with the possibilities, I try not to close any doors too early,” Garoppolo told the Bay Area media on Wednesday, November 24. “I don’t know. It’s one of those situations you’ve got to let it play out. We’ve got a lot going on with the season and everything right now. If you start thinking about those other things, you just get distracted, I think, but when we cross that bridge we’ll assess everything then.”

Garoppolo has seen improvements in his numbers, particularly in taking care of the football. The 30-year-old has thrown just one interception during the 3-1 surge. He also hasn’t fumbled the football during the 49ers’ turnaround. He’s also a leader in passing efficiency:

Garoppolo's resurgence continues… PFF Overall Grade:

Weeks 1-7: 56.8 (T-28th out of 32)

Weeks 8-11: 85.7 (1st) Over the last four weeks, he also leads the NFL in passer rating (113.2), yards per attempt (9.2), and EPA/play. #49ers — Jeff Deeney (@PFF_Jeff) November 22, 2021

Shanahan addressed the Garoppolo future thought on Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

“There’s a chance for anything, but I think we’ve made it pretty clear that Trey is our guy of the future — whenever that happens,” Shanahan told reporters. “But it’s also nothing against Jimmy that we took him [Lance]. We do believe Trey will our guy for the future. And like I said, I think it would be really hard if Jimmy’s on it for him [Lance] to beat him out right away. So, it’s kind of going like that right now. And we’re not getting much past that.”