49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Linked to NFC Contender

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has cast doubt on his future with the team, and trade suitors could be lining up.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox floated six trade ideas, and one includes an NFC playoff contender in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which reached the Divisional Round last season. The Buccaneers have doubt on the future of star wide receiver Mike Evans, which could behoove the team to swing a deal with the 49rs.

Tampa Bay would give the No. 26 pick in the NFL Draft plus the No. 89 pick in the third round and a 2025 second round pick in exchange for Aiyuk. San Francisco could build depth with two extra picks this year and another next year, but the 49ers give up an All-Pro wideout in the process.

Knox noted that the Buccaneers are “an intriguing landing spot for Aiyuk if they’re able to retain impending free-agent quarterback Baker Mayfield” fresh off of career year. Mayfield emerged as a top-10 signal caller, as Knox noted, amid 4,044 yards passing and 28 touchdowns.

Likewise, Evans had a strong season with 79 receptions for 1,255 yards for 13 touchdowns. Knox noted that Evans’ numbers with Mayfield “might represent Aiyuk’s floor with Mayfield under center” in 2024.

Aiyuk flourished with 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy this past season, and Purdy went last in the 2022 NFL Draft compared to Mayfield’s No. 1 pick in 2018 status. In 2023, Aiyuk tallied a career-high 1,342 yards, and he caught 75 passes and seven touchdowns in an offense stacked with the Pro Bowl-caliber talent.

Knox noted that Aiyuk could also land with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington Commanders.

49ers GM John Lynch Could Ironically Keep Brandon Aiyuk Away from the Buccaneers

One hurdle the Buccaneers could face in acquiring Aiyuk is 49ers general manager John Lynch.

While Lynch produced a Hall of Fame career as a player with the Buccaneers, trading Aiyuk to his old team could be something Lynch would want to be cautious of with his current team’s fan base. In addition, Lynch certainly expressed his interest in keeping Aiyuk after the Super Bowl.

“You have to prioritize all these things,” Lynch told reporters on Tuesday. “You know Brandon’s entering his fifth-year option, Brandon’s been a fantastic player for us. Kyle [Shanahan] calls him a warrior all the time because of how he goes out and competes.”

“And that shines through to anybody, whether you’re a trained eye or you’re a fan, you can see the passion he plays with, you can see the production that he’s had. We’re extremely prideful in what he’s become, and he should be as well,” Lynch added.

Brandon Aiyuk: ‘If it’s the Right Move’

#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk says he wants to remain a Niner “If it’s the right move.” When asked what that would look like, Aiyuk replied with: “Being a champion.” 🎥: @mattblively pic.twitter.com/AlZ0qngy55 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) February 13, 2024

Aiyuk wants to stay with the 49ers “if it’s the right move” when he talked with reporters on Tuesday.

That came on the heels of his cryptic social media post “don’t forget what got you here” and his girlfriend, Rochelle’s video message on Aiyuk’s future. Former junior college teammate and friend Draysean Hudson likewise voiced his thoughts.

Aiyuk led the team in receptions, targets, yards, average per catch [10 receptions or more], and touchdowns. While a fifth-year option from the 49ers could await, he could want more than the projected $14.12 million option since he’s projected for $22.9 million on the free agent market per Spotrac.

San Francisco faces a cap crunch with $570,837 available in 2024.