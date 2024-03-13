49ers Star Nick Bosa’s Mother Pleads for Unusual Trade

Give Cheryl Bosa some credit, she must know a thing or two about football. She has brought two sons into the world who have gone on to become not only among the best at their positions, but also among the highest paid. The latter fact could have some on the immediate future of the elder of her sons, Joey Bosa, who stars for the cap-strapped Chargers. That could make things interesting for her younger NFL son, 49ers star Nick Bosa.

Joey Bosa might not last long with the Chargers, have significant salary cap issues.

Here’s where Cheryl Bosa has a fascinating idea—trade Joey Bosa to the 49ers. Or, let the Chargers cut him so he can sign in San Francisco. Either way, she wants to see a double-Bosa lineup for the 49ers. While it is not all that unusual to have brothers playing in the NFL at the same time, it is rare that both are on the same team.

When the possibility of the Bosas joining forces was raised on social media, Cheryl wrote on Instagram: “OMG! Do it for Mama (bear emoji)”.

HERE WE GO… Nick and Joey Bosa’s mom just posted that she wants her sons to PLAY TOGETHER for the #49ers 👀 “DO IT FOR MAMA” pic.twitter.com/4WliUp0xsD — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 11, 2024

Bosa Brothers as Teammates Possible if Joey is Cut

It was a possibility raised by 49ers writer Jennifer Lee Chan at NBC Sports Bay Area, and at the opening of the league’s free agency period, it did make some sense. Nick Bosa is the 49ers’ top edge rusher. Joey Bosa is a four-time Pro Bowler at the same position, who is slated for a $36.6 million cap hit this year.

He has also struggled with injuries, primarily to his foot, the past two seasons, limited to just 14 games. That makes him a prime candidate to be moved if the Chargers can find a taker, and multiple reports have the Chargers seeking to trade either Bosa or star pass rusher Khalil Mack.

“Before the end of the season, I would have said no way, no how will Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa ever play on the same team,” Chan said. “But now, you look at the fact that the Chargers have four players that account for 57% of their cap, that’s insane. Four guys. One of them is Joey Bosa. He could be a casualty of their cap, belt-tightening. They could cut him.”

The 49ers probably can’t make a trade for Joey Bosa, though that’s the Chargers’ preference.

But if they did cut him and Joey Bosa hit free agency, he’d have plenty of reason to join a Super Bowl contender like the 49ers, even if his brother was not there. But Nick’s presence makes it all the more interesting.

“Now, he wants to play on a team that’s going to win and get to the postseason. …” Chan said. “The incentive to go to the 49ers and play on a smaller contract is huge.”

49ers Agreed to Deals With 2 Edge Rushers Already

Of course, the way free agency has unfolded might put a crimp in those plans. Perhaps the 49ers are still monitoring the market for pass rushers, but they did overhaul the spot opposite Nick Bosa this week by agreeing to deals with two players, both of whom will make eight-figure salaries this year.

The 49ers signed two veteran ends: Leonard Floyd of the Bills and Panthers end Yetur Gross-Matos.

Gross-Matos’ deal is reported at two years and as much as $18 million, while Floyd’s contract is said to be two years and $20 million, with $12 million guaranteed in the first year, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. With those deals, the 49ers set the stage for Chase Young, Nick Bosa’s college teammate at Ohio State, to exit.

That does not preclude the 49ers from adding another end—only that it would mean someone does not play much. Clelin Ferrell and Randy Gregory both were on the roster last year, too. Ferrell is gone to Washington, and Gregory is a free agent. Adding Joey Bosa is a longshot, but not impossible.