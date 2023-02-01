49ers’ Nick Bosa Addresses Contract Concerns, Future With Team

Nick Bosa will soon have a third different defensive coordinator to play for with the San Francisco 49ers, after the team officially lost DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans on Tuesday, January 31.

But how much longer does Bosa want to be with the 49ers? Especially with his contract talks set to reheat up again this offseason?

The NFL’s sack leader addressed that concern with reporters on Tuesday — the same day of Ryans’ departure to the Texans. Bosa let it be known where his heart lies.

“I’d love to be here, for sure,” Bosa said. “This is a great organization. They treat you as good as [anyone] can. I have amazing relationships here, so hopefully [I stay], yeah.”

Is the Edge Rusher Showing Patience Toward the 49ers Regarding a new Deal?

Bosa is set to skyrocket in his base salary in 2023. He’s due to make $17,895,000 per Spotrac, but is set to become an unrestricted free agent for 2024 through his current deal.

Bosa shared how he doesn’t plan to get antsy or stress about the 49ers working some financial magic with him.

“I’m definitely going to have patience and probably not worry about it for some time,” Bosa commented. “I have an amazing agent [Bryan Ayrault of CAA Sport] who will handle all that, and I’ll just enjoy my time off and get ready to roll next year.”

49ers' Nick Bosa, DPOY favorite, wins Eshmont He wants to stay a #49er and “not necessarily” seeking contract to become highest-paid defender https://t.co/wS3zaQc31u pic.twitter.com/x8y4xc4gxF — Cam Inman (@CamInman) January 31, 2023

Bosa has certainly positioned himself for a blockbuster deal this offseason. Again, he led the league in sacks with 18.5 and delivered his most single-season solo tackles with 41. And he delivered those marks while missing just one game this past season. Bosa is already seven sacks away from reaching 50 for his career according to Pro Football Reference.

As for the current highest paid trench defenders, Aaron Donald of the rival Los Angeles Rams has the title of highest paid with his annual average of $31.6 million. T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers follows him with an annual salary of $28 million. Lastly, Bosa’s older brother Joey of the Los Angeles Chargers is third with an average salary of $27 million annually.

Bosa Sounds Off on Ryans

Ryans, again, became coach of the Texans on a day the 49ers were cleaning out their locker rooms and headed into the offseason.

Bosa spent two season with Ryans, which was also during his comeback from the devastating torn ACL injury he suffered in the 2020 season. Under Ryans, Bosa delivered his two-best sack seasons with 15.5 in 2021 then his league best mark this past season. But what will he miss the most about Ryans?

“I’m just going to miss his smile everyday and his personality,” Bosa said. “And just his knowledge of the game. I’m going to miss how much he appreciated the defensive line and how he made sure to make us feel like he appreciated us.”

And before being asked who he’d want as a replacement, Bosa answered that immediately.

“I trust Kyle that he’ll replace him with the best guy possible, who will have the right mindset and the same principles that DeMeco had,” Bosa said.

He’s also a believer that Ryans is in good hands with his former team now that he’s officially coaching them, saying “I think DeMeco is going to build a really good team somewhere else.”