49ers Losing Talented Defender to ‘Good Deal’ Worth $6 Million: Report

The San Francisco 49ers expressed a desire to keep Emmanuel Moseley, as mentioned by general manager John Lynch after the season. But now, the veteran cornerback — who went from undrafted rookie to starter — has found a new deal elsewhere.

First reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Tuesday afternoon, March 14, the Detroit Lions reached an agreement with the former starter, which is a one-year deal worth $6 million. Schefter adds the deal was confirmed and negotiated by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

Despite battling injuries the last two seasons — the 2021 season witnessing a high ankle sprain then the devastating knee injury in 2022 that limited Moseley to five games — 49ers insider for The Athletic David Lombardi commended the deal Moseley is set to sign.

“That’s a good deal for Emmanuel Moseley coming off an ACL tear,” Lombardi said. “John Lynch said two weeks ago that Moseley’s tear was a straightforward one, and the fact that he hadn’t had recovery setbacks likely kept his market strong. Out of the 49ers’ price range.”

Lombardi added how he heard constant chatter at the NFL Scouting Combine during the week of March 1 in Indianapolis about the 49ers’ liking to the cornerback tandem that emerged late last season.

“The 49ers are bullish on Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir as their starting CB duo,” Lombardi shared. “They would’ve been happy to take Emmanuel Moseley back as depth coming off the ACL, but that would’ve required a lower price.”

Lombardi concluded with: “SF must still add at the position.”

Analyst Lauds Moseley Addition to Detroit

The Lions have become aggressive in free agency following their late season surge that saw them in the NFC playoff picture until the Seattle Seahawks solidified the conference’s final seed. Cornerback, though, was considered one of their weakest positions.

The team started their spending spree process with the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting on Monday, March 13 that the Lions were signing former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton to a three-year deal worth $33 million, which also includes $22.5 guaranteed. With Moseley now in the process of being on board, one national analyst has lauded the move.

“First Cameron Sutton, now Emmanuel Moseley. Props to the Lions for getting aggressive at CB after years of struggling there,” said ESPN NFL analyst Mike Clay. He now believes the Lions will use Sutton in a nickel role while having Moseley and Jeff Okudah as the perimeter corners.

Meanwhile, Lions fans took to social media in excitement for the addition.

One more Lions fan described it as the team adding a “silent assassin” to the defense.

Moseley ends up playing in 45 total games with the 49ers and started in 33 regular season contests according to Pro Football Reference. And according to PFR Advanced Stats, he has not allowed a touchdown his side since November 5, 2020 when former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams got the better of him. Including playoffs, that’s a streak of 24 consecutive games he’s played without allowing six points his side.

49ers Make Crucial Offensive Move

While Moseley is set to head off, the 49ers are making sure Jake Brendel isn’t going anywhere.

The 49ers are set to sign the starting center to a four-year deal according to Rapoport on Tuesday. He adds that the max value will be $20 million with $8 million guaranteed. And, per Rapoport, the New York Jets were an aggressive pursuer of Brendel — which would’ve reunited him with Ex-49ers guard Laken Tomlinson on the offensive line while also playing for former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Brendel was one of the more consistent pass protectors for the 49ers’ front line. He surrendered only one sack on 1,078 total offensive snaps per Pro Football Focus. The deal is also placing the 49ers in a position where there’s stability at center and not needing to turn to their third center in the last three seasons as they had Alex Mack in 2021.